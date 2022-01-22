Soaring COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania have left state investigators unable to contact trace all positive cases, reflecting an evolving reality and a hampered public health response to the pandemic.

State investigators traced roughly 10% of the 32,676 COVID-19 infections between Dec. 10, 2021, and Jan. 9, according to state data provided to LNP | LancasterOnline. By comparison, about a third of the cases between early June and early July were investigated — or just 6,336.

Without contact from a public health professional, the more than 1.1million Pennsylvanians relying on the COVID Alert PA app will not receive accurate information on possible exposures. The app requires positive individuals to enter a code from investigators.

The surge in cases has also led investigators to focus on cases of particular concern — those associated with long-term care facilities, those among individuals younger than 18 or older than 65 as well as clusters.

“Following a positive test result, public health professionals attempt to reach as many individuals as they can in order to find out where they went and who they came in contact with to inform of potential exposure,” Maggi Barton, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson, said in an email.

Barton added, “While case investigations and contact tracing are an important part of COVID-19 response, public health professionals are not able to contact everyone as cases average more than 25,000 cases per day.”

Average daily COVID-19 infection numbers have exceeded more than 20,000 since Dec. 22, 2021, state data shows.

Pennsylvania has nearly 500 contact tracers across the state, 237 within the state health department’s jurisdiction, which includes Lancaster County.

Contact tracing is universally considered a critical strategy for preventing further spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

“Even though more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated every day, case investigations and contact tracing remain critical in our COVID-19 response,” then-Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in July when releasing the department’s monthly report on contact tracing.

State investigators for that report examined infections from June 10, 2021, through July 9, 2021, conducting 6,336 investigations, which represented roughly a third of positive cases.

The state health department does these investigations for counties, like Lancaster, that do not have a local health department.

The positivity rate in Lancaster from Jan. 7 through 13 hit 38.2%, indicating an exceedingly high transmission rate.

The World Health Organization recommends a rate of less than 5% to control spread.

“Unfortunately, during extreme community spread, contact tracing becomes impossible due to widespread transmission of the disease,” Ryan Coyle, WellSpan Health spokesperson, said in an email. “We encourage anyone experiencing symptoms with a known exposure, to get tested as soon as possible.”

The way contact tracing works is a public health professional contacts individuals with a positive COVID-19 test result to collect information and to provide guidance.

The state had been providing monthly updates on its contact tracing efforts, but those stopped in July.

The department “did not have the bandwidth” to continue the updates, Barton said.

‘The virus is going to become endemic’

In the 30 days between Dec. 10, 2021 and Jan. 9, Pennsylvania had nearly 248,000 COVID-19 cases for which public health professionals did not investigate.

With so few reached by state investigators, much of the contact tracing effort falls on the public.

"Most healthcare organizations are short staffed and overwhelmed right now, so staffing to do contact tracing just isn’t there," Jenni Black, chief quality and compliance officer at Union Community Care, said in an email.

Black added, “When a person is aware that they’ve been a close contact of someone who has COVID-19, they’re more likely to be cautious around high risk loved ones, and other folks in general.”

Union Community, a federally qualified health care center, was among the first organizations in Lancaster County to conduct contact tracing using a Google map.

The county effort to trace contacts and possible COVID-19 exposures ended in May 2021.

Patients with a positive test result — if aware of known contacts — are encouraged to inform close friends, family and neighbors when they began feeling sick as well as the two days prior to symptoms.

“At this stage of the pandemic contact tracing has a different role,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Adalja added, “It really should be focused on unusual events, super spreading situation, and not something done on every case. The virus is going to become endemic and public health measures have to reflect that reality.”

All the public health officials with whom LNP | LancasterOnline spoke, repeated the same refrain: that being fully vaccinated with a booster dose remains the best defense against severe illness.

“Now is not the time for our community to let its guard down; continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, and please get vaccinated and a booster if you qualify to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer, said in an email.