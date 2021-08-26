Black COVID-19 patients are more likely to have had a stroke before being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus than their non-Black counterparts, a new Penn State College of Medicine study has found.

The study builds on previous research showing the disadvantage communities of color faced heading into the global pandemic.

The finding — one of the study researchers told LNP | LancasterOnline — is critical in improving outcomes of African Americans diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Now that we know stroke is a major burden in the patient African American population with COVID-19 and we also know that stroke is a risk factor, it’s critical and important and very instructive when a physician or health care worker encounters a COVID-19 patient who is also Black to look out for all the risk factors of stroke,” said Dr. Paddy Ssentongo.

Ssentongo is a research professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering.

Ssentongo added, “What was surprising in the study was we controlled for the risk factors.”

Those risk factors for stroke include obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking and excessive alcohol use. Research has shown stress can induce several of these unhealthy behaviors.

These stroke risk factors, Ssentongo noted, are related to chronic stress.

In the United States, Black people have a higher burden of stroke. They are twice as likely as white people to have a stroke, according to federal health data. And Black men are 70% more likely to die from a stroke.

A previous Penn State study found certain serious conditions, such as stroke, can increase the likelihood of dying from COVID-19.

The study’s findings suggest, Ssentongo mused, that just as COVID-19 is a risk factor for stroke, could it be a stroke made these patients susceptible for the novel coronavirus?

“It goes back to access to health care and public health,” said Ssentongo. “Let’s go back to basics and address the root causes.”

Dr. Cherise Hamblin, an OB-GYN physician at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and founder of Patients R Waiting, agreed.

“While race is a social construct, the experience of being Black in America results in a worse health profile,” Hamblin said.

Formed in 2019, Patients R Waiting is a nonprofit organization in Lancaster County focused on eliminating health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine.

Hamblin added, “Thus our response to illness as a medical community should be stronger, more pointed and more impactful.”

For the study, researchers analyzed more than 8,000 patients admitted to emergency departments in 35 states — including Pennsylvania — from December 2019 through August 2020.

One of the limitations of the study was the inability to establish a causal link between stroke and COVID-19. Other factors, for example, could still be at play such as the type of stroke, Ssentongo said.

Read the full study at www.strokejournal.org.