Researchers previously believed patients with "Long COVID" were uncommon.

Emerging research, though, shows this may no longer be the case. The prevalence of Long COVID among COVID-19 survivors could be from one-third up to half.

The phenomenon has been called Long COVID, or post-COVID. Sufferers have been dubbed long haulers.

In a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study released in September, researchers found 1 in 3 COVID-19 patients will have at least one COVID-19 symptom two months after their initial diagnosis.

A University of Oxford study found a similar percentage of long haulers.

But a Penn State study released last month found as many as half of COVID-19 survivors experienced symptoms six months after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The risk of severe COVID-19, if you’re vaccinated, is almost zero,” said Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, a physician-scientist and professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering. Ssentongo is also one of the study’s authors.

Ssentongo added, “Even if you have a breakthrough, your risk of getting Long Covid is reduced by half, if you’re vaccinated.”

The increased prevalence of Long COVID could amount to the number of symptoms researchers examined.

“These long-term PASC (post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection) effects occur on a scale that could overwhelm existing health care capacity, particularly in low- and middle- income countries,” a Penn State researcher wrote.

Symptoms can range from breathing difficulties, cognitive and memory issues, and heart problems, among others.

In the Oxford study, researchers probed only nine different Long COVID symptoms, while Penn State investigators assessed many more.

It is important to note that the medical community has not yet reached a consensus on what constitutes Long Covid.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health hope to study the long-term symptoms of the virus with the $1.15 billion Congress approved in December as part of a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

“We do not know yet the magnitude of the problem, but given the number of individuals of all ages who have been or will be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the public health impact could be profound,” NIH Director Dr. Francis S. Collins said in a February statement announcing the initiative.

Because of the long-standing health inequities among people of color that the pandemic has exacerbated, Ssentongo fears what this could mean for COVID-19 survivors who struggle with lingering symptoms.

“For me what I’m really worried about is the disparities that are going to arise in the treatment of Long Covid in the country,” Ssentongo said.