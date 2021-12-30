Emergency departments at hospitals operated by Penn State Health should not be used by people seeking routine COVID-19 testing, the health system announced in a news release today.

The health system reports that in recent days, it has seen an influx of patients — including those who are asymptomatic — seeking COVID-19 tests at its emergency departments.

“People seeking COVID-19 tests at the emergency department when they are not sick place a tremendous burden on the medical staff’s ability to treat patients,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, chief clinical officer.

Currently, Penn State Health’s emergency departments — like many across the state — are experiencing hours-long waits due to excessive patient volumes, the news release indicated. People without COVID-19 symptoms who come to a Penn State Health emergency department seeking a test due to possible exposure or upcoming travel should may be redirected to other testing options.

Individuals who are symptomatic for COVID-19 may use Penn State Health’s OnDemand app for a virtual appointment to discuss symptoms and determine if they need testing. Current Penn State Health patients may also contact their primary care provider.

People with COVID symptoms also can purchase an at-home test. Because a positive at-home test result in a symptomatic patient is considered highly accurate, patients should not seek a second confirmatory test from Penn State Health, the news release indicated.