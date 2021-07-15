In less than two weeks — when Penn State Health shutters its two remaining COVID-19 vaccination sites in Hershey and Reading — the health system will transition appointments to other medical practices.

Those sites will close on July 31.

Penn State Health opened five sites across the region in February, which have administered more than 130,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a news release.

Patients can schedule first-dose vaccination appointments beginning July 15 at nine medical group practices across central Pennsylvania.

Appointments are available for individuals 12 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech, the only COVID-19 authorized vaccine for minors.

In Lancaster County, Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center at 2221 Noll Drive in East Hempfield Township will administer doses on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penn State Health officials expect each medical group will administer about a dozen vaccinations each week.

The health system serves patients in 29 counties and includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org/s/ or call 844-744-8883.