With COVID-19 infections on the rise, Penn State Health announced Monday that it would again report online — three times weekly — the number of hospitalizations as well as ICU patients and those on a ventilator.

“In the interest of continued transparency, and to provide the communities we serve with a clear picture of how the pandemic is affecting our hospitals and staff, Penn State Health is once again making a public COVID-19 dashboard available on our website,” Barbara Schindo, a Penn State Health spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The COVID-19 dashboard includes statistics for the health systems three acute care hospitals: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

The dashboard will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Penn State Health is spending $375 million to develop a hospital and adjoining medical office building in East Hempfield Township that is expected to open in fall 2022. The health system already operates a number of outpatient centers and medical groups in Lancaster County.

Penn State joins Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health in providing hospital-level data. Because of the small number of hospitalizations and privacy concerns, LG Health stopped reporting its COVID-19 data on July 16 but resumed on Aug. 12.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provides this information daily at the county level.

WellSpan Health, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, has provided — uninterrupted — daily information on COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 2020.

With the delta variant infecting younger patients, WellSpan recently added the average age of hospital admissions by month. The average age in the winter was 70. Today it’s “closer to 60,” Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesperson, said in an email.

The WellSpan dashboard is updated daily.

UPMC Lititz does not have a public COVID-19 dashboard.