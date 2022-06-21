Penn State Health is holding a ribbon-cutting for its new pediatric outpatient facility in Lancaster County at 11 a.m. today and will begin hosting patients there Friday.

Located at 1430 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township, Penn State Health spent more than $11 million renovating the former Toys R Us retail store just off Route 30.

According to the health system, the Lancaster Pediatric Center will provide greater access to the top pediatric specialists from Penn State Health Children’s Hospital — giving residents convenient, high-level pediatric care in an environment completely designed for and dedicated to children, teens and their families. The Lancaster County pediatric center will serve patients from newborns to 18 years old in its 48 exam, consultation and procedure rooms.

There are 20 medical and surgical pediatric specialty and subspecialty services on-site, according to the Penn State Health website, including primary and walk-in care, imaging and laboratory services as well as behavioral health treatment.

It also offers 241 parking spaces and consultations with expert neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons, as well as psychiatrists and behavioral health specialists.

The 6.3-acre facility joins more than 10 outpatient practices operated by Penn State Health in the county. Penn State Health is also building a hospital, Lancaster Medical Center, in East Hempfield Township that is set to open later in 2022.