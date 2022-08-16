Penn State Health has appointed Dr. Mark Jarowenko vice president of medical affairs at its new hospital in East Hempfield Township.

Jarowenko will lead the development and recruitment of the medical staff for the hospital at 2160 State Road, which is scheduled to open Oct. 3. He will also oversee the hospital’s relationships with private-practice physicians to ensure clinical integration, and patient and provider quality and satisfaction, according to a press release from the health system.

Jarowenko has been a practicing urologist in Lancaster County for more than 20 years, Penn State Health east region President Joseph Frank said in the press release.

“Dr. Jarowenko’s extensive clinical experience and tremendous leadership skills will help ensure that our new hospital delivers superior medical care to the residents of Lancaster County,” Frank said.

The $375 million, 132-bed Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will occupy a six-story, 341,000-square-foot building at State Road and Harrisburg Pike.