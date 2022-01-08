Penn State Health named Barbara Zuppa chief nursing officer for Lancaster Medical Center, which opens in Lancaster County later this year.

Zuppa starts her new role Jan. 17.

This marks the health system’s fifth acute-care hospital, and it will be located at 2160 State Road in Lancaster.

Zuppa will be responsible for the medical center’s administrative, operational and financial nursing functions.

“She is an experienced nurse executive with a passion for excellence and a strong record of improving clinical quality and enhancing patient experience,” Joe Frank, Penn State Health regional president, said of Zuppa in a statement.

Zuppa joins an executive team with Frank as the regional president and Claire Mooney, who started as the chief operating officer in September.

Before joining Penn State Health, Zuppa served as the vice president for nursing operations for Tower Health in Reading.

Zuppa earned a master’s degree in nursing education from Alvernia University in Reading and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Phoenix.

In her past professional work, Zuppa partnered with the United Way of Berks County and the Reading School District to establish a program that provides supplies for school teachers and school nurses. She also co-founded the Berks Regional Nursing Research Alliance, a community-based consortium with representation from hospital, academic, professional and community nursing entities.

Lancaster Medical Center will have 129 beds in East Hempfield Township and is expected to employ roughly 900 health care workers.