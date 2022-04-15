Starting Monday, Penn State Health will lift many of its visitation restrictions at four hospitals and permit visitors, with some exceptions.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have fallen and other hospitals in Lancaster County have relaxed its visitor policies.

Under the revised guidance, visitation is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with these exceptions:

• Patients in critical care patients may have only two visitors. Visitors younger than 18 to the ICU must be coordinated by care staff.

• Patients in Labor and Delivery units may have two adult visitors.

• Adult and pediatric outpatients in surgery, procedure and emergency departments are limited to two visitors.

The new guidance is for patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations, which include 12 in Lancaster County.

Penn State Health will cease screening visitors for COVID-19 to enter. A medical-grade facemask is required for entrance. Penn State Health will provide surgical masks to patients and visitors who do not have one.

For more information on the policy change, visit www.pennstatehealth.org/.