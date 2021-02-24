Penn State Health vaccinated over 1,400 people Monday as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A vaccine rollout.

Those who were inoculated signed up through the health system’s online and phone scheduling methods launched for the general public last week.

An order from the state health department last week mandated that COVID-19 vaccine providers open up scheduling to all people who fit under the state’s current eligibility category — including those over 65 and people between 16 and 64 with high-risk underlying health conditions.

The state’s order meant that vaccine providers who were directly contacting their patients instead of allowing all eligible individuals to schedule inoculation appointments had to open up their scheduling.

Penn State Health is now operating four new vaccination sites in Berks, Centre, Cumberland and Dauphin counties. The system is collaborating with other health systems in Lancaster County in the joint mass vaccination clinic expected to launch in March.

As of Tuesday, appointments were full and, according to the system, new appointments will open for scheduling as vaccine doses are available.

Those eligible for vaccines can register online at vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org or by calling 1-844-774-8883. They will be notified when new appointments become available.