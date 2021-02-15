Adult patients for emergency departments and clinics at Penn State Health Medical Group locations and at three central Pennsylvania medical centers can now have a visitor during their stay, Penn State Heath announced Friday.

The changes, which also affect Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center went into effect on Monday, according to a news release.

"Penn State Health recognizes the importance of family and support persons in health care," the group said in the news release. "As cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in hospitals and inpatient clinics, the health system is revising its visitation guidelines, effective Feb. 15."

Labor and delivery patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 who meet certain criteria are allowed to have an asymptomatic support person who must abide by certain conditions, according to the news release. Visitors are also allowed for patients receiving new radiation consults or radiation treatments or for patients who are experiencing acute delirium.

Rules allowing adult inpatients, adult outpatient surgery patients and adult outpatient procedure patients to have one visitor per stay remain in effect, according to the news release. Pediatric outpatient procedure patients, pediatric inpatients and pediatric surgery patients can have up to two visitors per stay.

Visitors will continue to be screened before entering any Penn State Health facility, according to the news release. No one experiencing symptoms of the virus will be allowed to enter, and those inside are required to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing guidelines.