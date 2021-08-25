The CEO of two Tower Health hospitals has been appointed chief operating officer for Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, which is slated to open next fall.

Claire Mooney, who will report to Interim Regional President Joe Frank, is expected to start Sept. 13.

“Her ability to synthesize the clinical capabilities of doctors and nurses with highly capable support staff in a way that results in high patient satisfaction scores will be instrumental in our ability to safely deliver quality patient outcomes,” Frank said in a press release.

The 341,000-square-foot, 129-bed hospital in East Hempfield Township is expected to employ 900 people across the hospital and office building that will make up the complex. Penn State Health announced plans to develop the hospital in 2019 to serve residents in Lancaster, southern Lebanon and eastern York counties.

The hospital was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2022, but has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mooney is president and CEO of two Tower Health hospitals in Chester County — Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennersville Hospital in London Grove Township — a position she has held since April 1, 2019.

When assuming the helm at Tower Health, she was hailed for her work reducing emergency room length of stay by 60 minutes at Chestnut Hill Hospital, where she was director of critical care and emergency services.

Mooney holds a doctorate degree in nursing practice from Loyola University, New Orleans, Louisiana.