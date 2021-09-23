Roughly 2% of the 38,000 personnel employed by Penn Medicine — including Lancaster General Health staff — have received a religious or medical exemption to the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The mandate helped Penn Medicine achieve 99% compliance across its six hospitals, according the health system.

Officials did not provide hospital level information. They also declined to say how many employees were terminated for refusing to get vaccinated.

“A small percentage of employees chose to resign or were terminated from their positions for their decision not to comply with the policy,” Marcie Brody, an LG Health spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Announced in May, Penn Medicine was the first in Pennsylvania and among handful nationally to implement a staff vaccine mandate.

The deadline to comply was Sept. 1.

Officials have been tight-lipped throughout the policy rollout.

An attorney advising Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health employees opposed to the mandate said an unknown number of staff denied an exemption had filed complaints with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“At this point the fight really is whether the exemption process was handled properly or not,” said Eric Winter, a Berks County attorney who has been advising these employees.

Laura Argenbright, a PHRC spokesperson, said she could neither deny nor confirm whether any LG Health employees had filed a discrimination complaint. The PHRC is the state agency that enforces laws prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, education and public accommodations, among others.

‘Twice-weekly COVID-19 testing’

About half of the granted exemptions were for medical reasons.

Employees granted medical exemptions, Brody said, received an exemption on a temporary basis.

“These individuals will be required to undergo twice-weekly COVID-19 testing,” Brody said.

Brody declined to further elaborate.

Winter, however, said he understood from LG Health employees that the medical exemptions were granted for a specific time period — such as three or six months — and then reviewed again.

“They put a time limit on the medicals,” Winter said.

One such exemption, Winter said he was familiar with, involved a pregnant woman granted a medical exemption throughout her pregnancy.

At least one exemption was reviewed again after Pfizer gained full FDA approval.

The religious exemptions appear to be based on one of two arguments, either opposition to the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccine research or the right to keep one’s body pure from contaminants.

“We have to keep in mind that nothing like this has been seen before,” Winter said.

Vaccine resistant employees have been supported by a petition with more than 10,000 signatures and multiple protests.

The mandate worked, though.

Before announcing the mandate in mid-May, roughly 66% of LG Health staff were vaccinated.

‘Repeatedly upheld’

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will impact about 17 million health care workers nationally. The move came in the wake of rising infections and lagging vaccinations, and it mirrors a similar mandate imposed on nursing homes, the pandemic’s ground zero.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to issue an interim rule imposing a health care vaccine mandate next month.

The federal mandate also came on the heels of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receiving full U.S. FDA approval in August.

Winter, who is now assisting in the fight against the state’s school mask mandate, has consistently described full vaccine approval as a game changer that does not favor LG Health employees.

“The way the courts are going, I believe a vaccine mandate is going to be repeatedly upheld,” Winter said.

Despite this and the threat to public health, only LG Health among the three major health systems operating in Lancaster County has a staff vaccine mandate at this time.

Officials at UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital said their respected hospitals are, as yet, holding off on implementing their own mandates.

WellSpan Health — which refuses to disclose its staff vaccination rate — does require unvaccinated staff to be tested twice a month.

The staff vaccination rate across the UPMC system has been stuck at about 70% since May. Officials declined Thursday to provide an updated vaccination rate.