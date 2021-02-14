The location of Lancaster County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site has been officially identified for the first time as Park City Mall in an official agenda for an upcoming Lancaster County Commissioners meeting.

The county is looking to lease the former Bon-Ton department store building at Park City Mall as the location for the vaccination center, according to the work session agenda for the commissioners’ Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting. LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week that the mall was the likely location for the vaccine site, given the specifications in documents released to the public last week.

County commissioners are expected to approve the agreement Wednesday.

The site will operate seven days a week from March 14 to June 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a proposal that was included in the commissioners’ agenda. The site will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

More than 1,000 applications have already been submitted to work at the future vaccination site, according to TriStarr, the Manheim Township staffing agency which has been tasked by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to fill out more than 200 positions at the location.

Many of the applicants for the future vaccination site, which is expected to open sometime in mid-March, have asked if they can eschew normal pay and work as volunteers, according to TriStarr President Scott Fiore.

“It’s really been heartening how the community has responded to this,” Fiore said.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of people saying, ‘how can I help?’ or willing to volunteer.”

Many of the would-be volunteers have said that while they’re willing to donate their time, they don’t want to take away a paying position from someone else, Fiore said.

Penn Medicine is currently researching the legality of allowing volunteer workers at the vaccination site, Fiore said.

Some positions will start work as soon as late this week or early next week, though most of the roles will not need to be filled until early or mid-March, Fiore said.

Positions at the vaccine distribution site range from pharmacists to door greeters, temperature-takers and customer service representatives.

Every position TriStarr will fill will earn at least $15 an hour, Fiore said. Applicants will have to pass a criminal background check and drug test, and temporary employees can qualify for benefits.

Fiore was unsure if staffers will be vaccinated as part of their employment at the site.

More than 30,000 people have been vaccinated with their first and second doses in Lancaster County as of early February, with more than 1,000 vaccinations being completed daily, according to the proposal. Another 432,000 people older than 16 remain to be vaccinated.