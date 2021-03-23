Lancaster County’s overall vaccination rate continues to lag below the Pennsylvania average, but the local pace is picking up, according to the latest data.

In the past five days, the number of county residents who are at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus increased by 15,606, or nearly 16%, to 113,580. That was the ninth-largest percentage increase among 66 counties tracked by the state Department of Health, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

But while the pace is increasing, Lancaster still lags behind many other counties in the overall portion of its population protected against COVID-19.

The 113,580 people here who were either partially or fully vaccinated as of Tuesday represent 20.8% of the county’s total population of 545,724. That percentage ranked it 38th among the 66 counties, and slightly below the statewide average of 23.6%

The analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is operating its down vaccination and data program, and the department of health data for other counties does not include people who have been vaccinated at federal facilities, such as Veterans Administration hospitals.

In Lancaster County, two new programs have helped to supplement other local vaccination efforts. They are the community vaccination center that opened March 10 and Park City Center, and a Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate United 13 program to vaccinate teachers and other school staff in the two counties.

The community vaccination center, at the former Bon-Ton department store, is scheduled to operate through June.