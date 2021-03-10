Lancaster County’s new mass vaccination site officially opens today, and it will need to ramp up quickly if it is to achieve the goal of protecting most or all of the 432,000 adults here by the end of June, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis indicates.

As of Tuesday, some 76,368 county residents — or about 18% of the adult population — had been either partially or fully protected against the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Vaccinations began in mid-December, and over the past month, the number of people either partially or fully vaccinated increased by about 1,300 per day — a pace that would drag the process out until December.

Things picked up a bit in the past week, and about 1,600 more people were becoming either partially or fully vaccinated each day. But even at that rate, it would take until mid-October to have everyone at least partially protected, the analysis indicates.

To reach 432,000 by the end of June, the pace needs to roughly double, to about 3,150 additional people per day becoming either partially or fully vaccinated. The new vaccination site provides the infrastructure to achieve that, but the vaccine supply is uncertain and the center is starting out with just 5,000 doses and a goal of vaccinating 500 people on its first day.

Activity will increase with supply, officials have said.

“It is important to continue to reiterate to the public that success all hinges on the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health allocating us vaccines,” county Commissioner Josh Parsons told LNP | LancasterOnline last week.

State health officials have made no specific promises, saying they are reliant on federal supplies of vaccine. But there’s some hope that the overall pace of vaccinations here will continue to increase.

Under a program that is just getting started, teachers will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose instead of two, and that should help to push the number of “fully vaccinated” people here up more quickly. According to Gov. Tom Wolf, “the bulk” of educators who choose to be vaccinated should be able to do so by the end of March, or mid-April at the latest.

And President Joe Biden has pledged that there will be enough vaccine produced by the end of May to protect every American adult who wants it, although finishing those vaccinations will likely extend into summer.

County leaders and health officials who have set up the mass vaccination site here say they’ll soon be ready to administer up to 6,000 injections a day at the site inside the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center — if that much vaccine is available. The center is set to operate until the end of June.

Although the county has an estimated 432,000 people who are 16 or older — which is the minimum age for which vaccine is approved — not everyone is expected to seek it, and the shots will not be mandatory.

Among a handful of local school districts who conducted internal surveys, about 80% to 90% of their faculty and staff members said they were interested in being vaccinated.

In the year since the virus was first identified in Lancaster County, 44,684 people here have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 960 have died. Experts say even those who have contracted the virus should be vaccinated.