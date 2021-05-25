At the start of May, Lancaster County was averaging 139 new COVID-19 cases per day and there were 63 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

A little over three weeks later, rates have fallen to a third of those levels, an LNP|LancasterOnline analysis of state Department of Health data shows.

The May 1 numbers were already down from earlier spring peaks in April. But the continuing declines this month illustrate the steady progress the county is making in its pandemic situation as the number of residents vaccinated against the coronavirus grows each day.

As of Tuesday, the county had averaged just 42 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week — its lowest level in nearly eight months.

County hospitals, meanwhile, have averaged 28 COVID-19 patients over the past week, and the count stood at just 21 on Tuesday. That was the lowest number in seven months.

Deaths remain far below their peak rate in December — when the county lost 207 people to COVID-19 — but they have yet to decline from their March and April rates, averaging around one per day through the period.

Deaths from COVID-19 sometimes come several weeks after an initial infection, so the decline in new cases and hospitalizations indicate that deaths, too, should soon begin to decrease.

There were 30 COVID-19 deaths here in March, 33 in April and 29 so far in May, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Vaccinations continue to increase here, but more than half of the county’s population remains unvaccinated or only partially protected.

As of Tuesday, at least 255,756 county residents — or nearly 47% of the total population — had been partially or fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health. At least 210,748 people, or nearly 39% of the total population, had been fully vaccinated.

Over the past two weeks, the total number of people either partially or fully vaccinated has increased by about 1,400 per day. At that rate, it would take three more months — or until mid- to late August — to have 70% of the county’s population at least partially vaccinated.

Health officials locally and statewide are working to increase the pace of vaccinations and to address concerns of those who have been hesitant or resistant to receiving vaccines, which are now available to those 12 and older.

“We believe that good information will help people make good decisions,” Dr. Denise Johnson, the state’s acting physician general, said during a visit to Erie on Monday.

“We recognize that it is critical for us to meet people where they are,” Johnson said. “We are working with local leaders, influencers, medical professionals, and trusted messengers to ensure that our efforts represent the diversity of our communities as well as to provide the hyper local approach to addressing anyone’s concerns about the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, a report issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday stated that COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare, occurring in about one in 10,000 vaccinated people, The Associated Press reported.