Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that mitigation orders, except for masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.

The move comes after the Wolf administration eased a number of restrictions on Easter. The mask mandate will stay in place until 70% of Pennsylvanians that are 18 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders.The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.Help us lift the ​masking order sooner. Find a vaccine appointment near you: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/o2vebK3lot — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021

Here's a look at what restrictions will be lifted on Memorial Day, as well as some guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

What restrictions are still in place for restaurants that will be lifted?

Restaurants have been able to operate at 75% capacity if they self-certify that they are following COVID-19 mitigation requirements, up from the previous 50% limit.

What restrictions are still in place for entertainment facilities that will be lifted?

Gyms, theaters and other entertainment facilities have been operating at 75% capacity.

What other restrictions for events will be lifted?

Indoor events have operated at 25% maximum capacity regardless of the venue size. Outdoor events have operated at 50% maximum capacity regardless of the venue size.

Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot social distancing requirement.

What about masks and social distancing?

Per Wolf's announcement Tuesday, the order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of the population ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health mandates individuals must wear a mask or face covering "unless working alone or working solely with individuals who are a part of their household." The state order also mandates folks wear a mask while indoors regardless of physical distance, and outdoors when with others who are not members of a person's household and unable to social distance.

The state referred to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people who are fully vaccinated - those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask during certain activities.

When am I considered fully vaccinated?

CDC defines someone as being fully vaccinated:

- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

What am I able to do when I’m fully vaccinated?

What you can start to do includes:

- Gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart

- Gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues

- You don’t need to stay away from others or get tested if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19 (unless you live in a group setting like a correctional or detention facility)

What you should keep doing:

- Wear a mask in public settings, outdoor gatherings and when visiting unvaccinated people indoors.

- Avoid indoor large gatherings.

- Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you have been around someone who is sick.