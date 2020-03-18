The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered all courts in Pennsylvania to close to the public in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release Wednesday evening, the court said that all but certain emergency matters are suspended “through at least April 3.”

The order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is similar to actions taken by the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas earlier in the day.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also ordered that all jury trials not currently underway be suspended, home evictions for failure to make a payment be suspended and certain criminal trial timelines be suspended.

It also said the minor courts shall accept payments due by defendants by mail, electronically or by telephone.