Fifty members of the Pennsylvania National Guard — 15 from Lancaster County — reported for duty at the county’s mass vaccination site Tuesday.

The Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition announced the move the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state is expanding eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.

“I think it’s very important,” Sgt. 1st Class Joel Bergey, of Philadelphia, said of the mission. “My team brings the ability to help increase the number of vaccinations to 1,500 to 1,800 a day.”

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center is set up to provide 6,000 vaccinations a day, a number officials expect to hit Saturday. Last week, the site at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center averaged roughly 5,000 appointments a day.

This is the first Lancaster County deployment for Bergey, who will celebrate 13 years with the Guard in June. Bergey said he has worked fulltime with the Guard since August, primarily providing support at long-term care facilities.

The staffing help Tuesday came as the center announced the availability of limited, same-day appointments starting today. The move is to ensure all vaccine doses are not wasted.

Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania must use 80% of their allocation within seven days of receipt to continue receiving shipments.

On average, roughly 98% of scheduled doses are administered each day, according to the center. The mass vaccination site has a 2% cancellation, no-show rate, which equates to about 60 doses daily available for same-day appointments.

“Our goal is to make sure we get every vaccine dose we receive into the arm of one of our community members,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in a press release. “Same-day appointments will give our team a more efficient way to ensure every dose is used each day.”

Lancaster General Health is the lead health care partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

Based on vaccine availability, same-day appointment starts at 1 p.m. inside the center’s mall entrance.

“We’re all in this together, and getting a vaccine is something each of us can do to help end this pandemic,” Ripchinski said.

To register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit VaccinateLancaster.org or call 717-588-1020.