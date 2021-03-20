Pennsylvania vaccinated more people per 100,000 residents than any state except New Mexico during the past week, state health officials said Friday.

The success boosted Pennsylvania’s vaccination program to the middle of the pack, ranking it 21st among states for the number of people fully and partially vaccinated.

As of Thursday, Pennsylvania had fully vaccinated 12% of its population — or more than 1.3 million people — and 24% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pennsylvania’s rising rank shows the state was able to quickly accelerate its vaccination program in the weeks since Gov. Tom Wolf formed a joint legislative task force, after months of a bungled vaccine rollout left one of the country’s most populous states ranked 46th for vaccine distribution.

“We certainly all recognize there’s a lot of work to be done, but just the trends this past week are very positive,” said Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican representing the northern half of Lancaster County and member of Wolf’s vaccine task force.

The state has been able to increase its vaccinations by temporarily limiting the number of providers administering the vaccine, setting a new allocation formula and adopting other recent changes by the Department of Health in consultation with Wolf’s task force, Aument said.

The task force is now planning the opening of vaccine eligibility to those listed in Phase 1b of the state Department of Health’s rollout plan. Phase 1b, which is the second of four priority groupings, includes law enforcement officers, grocery store employees and other frontline workers, Aument said.

Every Pennsylvanian in Phase 1a — which includes all people 65 and older, other high-risk populations and frontline health care workers — should have been able to receive a first dose of the vaccine or have scheduled an appointment by the end of March, Wolf promised last week.

“The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Wolf said in a news release. “We have made tremendous progress, but we know we have more work to do. We appreciate all the providers and locations working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. The commonwealth is committed to ensure that we can vaccinate all those in Phase 1A as soon as possible.”

Task force members are looking even further ahead, as supply continues to increase, Aument added. In addition to the state’s federal allocations of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the state will begin to get a steady supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the beginning of April. It will be used to vaccinate the state’s 1b population and others leftover from 1a.

Pennsylvania's first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was allocated to K-12 teachers and other education employees to allow schools to fully reopen.

“Certainly, by the end of April as we approach the beginning of May, we should very well be able to move to 1c and shortly thereafter, the broader public,” Aument said.

Prior to the Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site opening last week at Park City Center, many county residents had to search statewide to get a vaccination appointment. That left many Pennsylvanians attempting to get the vaccine from whatever source they could — and signing up to multiple lists to access it.

Now that vaccine supply is increasing, Aument said it’s important for residents to take their names off waiting lists once they’ve scheduled an appointment with a provider.

Lancaster’s mass vaccination site continues to be a model for county and regional vaccination hubs, Aument said.

“The governor and secretary of health are probably sick of hearing about the work being done in Lancaster,” Aument joked.

Those in the 1a category who have not yet scheduled an appointment should check VaccinateLancaster.org or their personal health care provider to schedule an appointment.

On Friday, Lancaster surpassed 100,000 people who have received at least a first dose of a vaccine. The data does not include those vaccinated at federal facilities, such as Veterans Administration medical centers, so the number is likely a bit higher.

There are an estimated 432,000 county residents age 16 and older, which is the minimum age currently approved for the vaccine.