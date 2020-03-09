Eastern Pennsylvania districts Lower Merion and Cheltenham enacted temporary school closures Monday as the state Department of Health announced four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10.
The Associated Press reported that one of Pennsylvania’s cases “is a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, CEO Madeline Bell said in a Monday email to staff obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer."
The department would not answer questions about the identity of specific patients, but said one from Montgomery County was in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Two others are in hospitals the department declined to identify, and the rest are in home quarantine.
Seven of the cases are in Montgomery County, with one each in Monroe, Wayne and Delaware counties.
All the patients are adults, and all the cases are linked to places where there are known cases of COVID-19.
However, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, it won't be a surprise when cases can’t be traced and "community spread" arrives.
"At this time we are not recommending canceling social gatherings. But please, if you are sick do not go" to gatherings, work or school, Levine said.
She urged other hygiene measures people should know by now — handwashing, coughing into elbows and washing frequently touched surfaces.
All 10 cases are “presumptive positive,” meaning they have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. But Levine said she hasn’t heard of CDC overturning any state findings.
More details
The patient in critical condition is “being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff,” according to the department.
Again citing the Inquirer, the AP reported that CHOP “suspended services at its King of Prussia specialty care site where the cardiologist practiced, as well as at adjacent allergy clinics, and is redirecting patients to the hospital’s main Philadelphia campus, the Inquirer reported."
And, it said, "The hospital is advising patient families and staff who may have come into contact with the doctor over the past week to self-quarantine at home."
A message posted on Lower Merion’s website said all its schools will be closed Tuesday for additional sanitizing as a precaution after it was advised "that two students and a staff member may have been exposed” during visits to CHOP in King of Prussia.
Those students and staff member are under quarantine for 14 days, the post says, but "The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has advised us that the CDC says these three individuals pose no risk of transmission, since they are not showing any symptoms."
As the Inquirer reported, Cheltenham School District also announced all of its schools and buildings will closed four days for deep cleaning, from Tuesday through Friday, and then cancel field trips through April 13 after it “learned of a district parent who was the caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case.”
“The parent has self-quarantined herself and her child,” the district’s post said.
It continued, “According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, beginning later this week or next week, Secretary Pedro Rivera will be hosting weekly coronavirus updates via Zoom for superintendents. Some of the issues to be addressed include athletics, PSSAs and the 180 day rule.”
Lag in CDC tally
The CDC’s count of U.S. cases, which lags a bit compared with some real-time tallies, rose significantly in the past week.
Last Monday, it stood at 91 cases and two deaths across 10 states, including 48 people repatriated to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Yesterday, it stood at 472 cases and 19 deaths across 35 states.
According to the latest tally, Washington state led with 136 cases, followed by California at 110 and then New York at 40.
On Sunday the CDC recommended that travelers, “particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.”
The agency noted that the U.S. Department of State says that “while the U.S. government has successfully evacuated hundreds of our citizens in the previous weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for US citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.”
Canceled events
Concerns about COVID-19 are becoming evident in a number of high-profile changes, including the cancelation of the South by Southwest music, film and technology conference and Stanford University replacing in-person classes with online instruction for at least two weeks.
Elsewhere, Italy is trying to quarantine more than a quarter of its population after mass testing uncovered more than 7,300 infections and its death toll rose to 366, according to Associated Press reports.
The World Health Organization reports more than 109,000 cases and 3,809 deaths across more than 100 countries. Of those totals, 80,904 cases and 3,123 deaths were in China.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.