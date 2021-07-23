Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is adding a new graduate-level nursing program beginning in the fall 2021 semester.

The 15-credit post-master’s certificate in nursing education, announced by the Lancaster-based college last week, will feature educational theory in clinical and adult learning, including curriculum design, teaching strategies and assessment. It is geared toward nurses who already hold a master of science in nursing.

Applicants must have a master’s degree in nursing from an accredited institution and a current RN license in the state where their clinical practice will occur.

College administrators said the program is an important step in developing nurses to meet the growing demand for medical professionals during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 80,000 qualified candidates are turned away from nursing schools each year in the U.S., primarily due to the lack of nurse educators, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

“PA College is excited to launch this new program for our students,” said Dr. Cheryl Grab, the college's dean of nursing. “We recognize the importance and responsibility for helping students develop as nurses, while integrating the values and behaviors expected of those who fulfill that role.”