The $1 billion opioid settlement negotiated by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro means $19.5 million for Lancaster County for drug treatment and prevention.

The first payments of the full $1.07 billion — payable over 18 years — is expected to be released in April, and could hit county coffers soon after.

Lancaster County is expected to receive an initial payment in 2022 of $3,679,984 and $15,862,000 over 18 years for a total of $19,541,984.

It’s unclear, though, how Lancaster County Commissioners intend to allocate the money.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons did not return phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Democrat Commissioner John Trescot, who was sworn in on Feb. 7 to replace Craig Lehman after he resigned two years before his term ended, is out of the country and could not be reached for comment.

The county’s greatest needs — as is the case with most social services — is expanding sufficiently to meet a growing demand.

Rick Kastner, executive director of the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission, said Friday he had not yet, but hoped to discuss with commissioners how best to expend the opioid settlement money.

The area of greatest need is predictable:

- More detox beds (Lancaster County has only seven for men, none for women).

- Additional drop-in or recovery centers.

- More drug and alcohol case managers in out-patient clinics.

- Medication to assist in treatment.

- Aid with recovery housing and transportation.

In the big scheme of things, though, the opioid settlement money isn’t going to stretch as far as the need.

The $19.5 million, is just shy of the $20 million in annual Medicaid dollars spent on treatment in Lancaster County, Kastner said.

“The funding is helpful, but the overdose and opioid crisis goes well beyond the additional resources that we’re going to be getting,” Kastner said.

The $26 billion national settlement was intended to resolve the legal wrangling over costs of the deadly opioid crisis and resolve several thousand lawsuits across the country against the drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health.

All 67 Pennsylvania counties — including 241 local governments with a population of 10,000 or more — signed on to the settlement. Lancaster County commissioners unanimously did so on Dec. 15.

“The quicker the better we get the funds so we can deploy it and help folks impacted by this crisis,” D’Agostino said before voting.

The magnitude of the opioid crisis cannot be understated.

From 2006 to 2012, America’s largest drug companies churned out 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills, setting off the nation’s deadliest drug epidemic, federal data ordered release in 2019 by a court order shows.

In Lancaster County alone, 100 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills — equal to roughly 28 pills per person every day for the seven-year period— flowed into the county.

“Every community in Pennsylvania has been touched by the opioid crisis — it has ravaged our towns, our families, and our state,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing the settlement on Jan. 27.

Shapiro added, “While no dollar amount will bring back what we have lost, this settlement was negotiated to allocate funding to states and local communities who have been most impacted by this crisis, and will provide more resources for treatment than any previous settlement.”