Counties like Lancaster will be better able to target their pandemic response if LNP | Lancaster Online prevails in an open records dispute that hits a key deadline Wednesday.

On Sept. 1, LNP | LancasterOnline requested from the Pennsylvania Department of Health aggregated data on COVID-19 infections, deaths and vaccinations by Lancaster County ZIP code in a Right-to-Know request.

The state began releasing COVID-19 infection and vaccination information by ZIP code 15 months into the pandemic and only weekly. It still does not provide fatality data by ZIP code, the heart of the newspaper’s appeal.

This data is not released to counties without a health department and the state limits media access.

In its response to LNP | LancasterOnline, DOH granted aggregated data on infections and vaccinations, but not for the requested time frame. And the agency denied COVID-19 fatalities by ZIP code citing exemptions that would, among other things, “disclose individually identifiable health information.”

LNP | LancasterOnline appealed the denial to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records — the state arbiter of public information disputes — which sided with the newspaper in a Nov. 23 decision.

State Office of Open Records attorney Erin G. Burlew determined the information was public and subject to release under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know law, saying that because the request sought “aggregated data, the records are not exempt.”

Terry Mutchler, a Philadelphia attorney with Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell & Hippel and the first state Office of Open Records executive director, praised the decision.

“Attorney Burlew hit this one out of the park — she is 100 percent correct in my view,” Mutchler said in an email. “Aggregated data is, and has always been, public record.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino agreed. He was among county officials who scrambled early in the pandemic to get real-time data from state officials to identify transmission vulnerabilities, internal emails obtained in a Right-to-Know request show.

“DOH and elected leaders such as Governor Wolf need to remember that they serve the people of Pennsylvania and should take actions that help Pennsylvanians get through tough times such as COVID-19,” D'Agostino said in an email. “Issuing arbitrary lockdown and masking orders and claiming such decisions are based on law, data and science, all the while not providing the data to back up such decisions, is contrary to actually assisting the people of Pennsylvania and laws of the Commonwealth.”

The state health department has until Wednesday to provide the records or appeal to the Commonwealth Court.

Due in part to the state’s ban on releasing case information to counties without health departments, D’Agostino — who opposes creating a local health department and instead proposed an advisory council without decision-making capabilities —recommended early in the pandemic creating “some temporary public health capacity.”

Even now, roughly 21 months into the pandemic, community leaders and health officials expressed frustration at the lack of data, especially with the most-recent surge in cases that has seen Lancaster County shatter previous records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"If we want to make data-driven decisions, we need data," Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said.

‘Local control’

In the appeal, LNP | LancasterOnline argued that the requested data was critical to counties like Lancaster in which “county officials have been utterly reliant on DOH to release available and timely data to navigate a global pandemic” that has killed more than 1,300 Lancastrians.

“If we had a public health department locally, we could have access to the data,” said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County. “You can’t make good decisions in a vacuum of information. It’s more valuable to have local control of the information.”

The United Way has been among those leading the chorus for a local health department, a refrain that has been revived in the pandemic. Earlier this year, a Franklin & Marshall College poll, paid for in part by the United Way of Lancaster County, year found overwhelming support for creating a local health department irrespective of political party.

Early in the pandemic, local lawmakers and health-care leaders had sought and were denied similar information to what LNP requested from the state because without a local health department Lancaster County does not have access to real-time data.

Jennifer Black, Union Community Care’s chief quality and compliance officer, said even more granular data than infections, deaths and vaccinations by ZIP code is needed.

With the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Lancaster County, Union Community Care started the local contact tracing effort using a Google map and pins. Contact tracing ended in June.

“When you put every case on a map like that and see it in real-time, you’re able to stay slightly ahead of the curve,” Black said. A health department, Black added, is “a place to coordinate resources.”

Even as the Omicron variant threatens to overtake the Delta variant, local hospitals are staring down chronic staffing shortages and rising hospitalizations and are bracing for what they expect will be the worst of the pandemic.

“Any township, borough, city, or zip code with lower rates of vaccination, would potentially increase the spread of COVID-19 and result in additional hospitalizations,” Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Ressler and others noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Health will eventually release the information in one of its statewide reports but having the data now — when it’s most needed — is one of the critical differences between having a local health department and relying on the state.

“This was a very routine request that I think most state departments of health that are focused on the right thing would be ready to supply,” said Dr. Thomas Godfrey, a Lancaster resident and assistant professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine, who called the Open Records decision a “win” for Lancaster County.

Godfrey, who is a proponent of creating a local health department added, “This doesn’t violate anybody’s privacy. It doesn’t even come close.”