The roughly 1 million Pennsylvanians infected — assuming one case, one person — during the omicron surge that threatened to overwhelm hospitals may provide Lancaster County residents the needed immunity to sidestep another wave.

The BA.2 variants, which is a sub strand of the omicron, has gained a foothold in Europe.

The United States usually follows what happens there.

This time, however, infectious diseases experts are hopeful, that won’t be the case.

“The immunity that we have to the omicron variant is protecting us to a large extent from a big wave from BA.2,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, an infectious diseases physician at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

BA.2 is a much more transmissible than omicron.

Not everyone is in full agreement that Lancaster County and the nation have achieved a sort of herd immunity, either through vaccination or infection.

With just 56% of Pennsylvanians and Lancaster County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — according to state vaccination data — the novel coronavirus can still flex its transmissibility muscles.

“The virus has plenty of room; plenty of hosts to infect,” said Dr. Mohammad Ali, infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health.

The BA.2 sub strain represents about 35% of new infections in the United States., but only 3% in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From Dec. 1, 2021 — when the omicron variant first emerged in the U.S. — through the end of February when the surge dissipated, Pennsylvania recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections.

Those infections account for roughly 37% of the more than 2.7 million cases recorded since the coronavirus surfaced in 2020.

In Lancaster County — during the time omicron was active — the roughly 41,200 infections recorded from Dec. 1 through the end of February accounted for 34% of the more than 120,000 cases total over the course of the pandemic.

When coupled with vaccinations, this all translates into wider community protection against the new variant, which is also called the “stealth omicron.”

Health officials still warn that the unvaccinated are at a higher risk of developing severe disease and dying from omicron despite the fact it is less virulent than the Delta variant.

And while the fully vaccinated without a compromised immune system can probably forego wearing face masks in public spaces, some local experts worry that this could proceed another wave.

“Over the past two years, every time we’re down then we’ve seen an uptick in cases,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, a WellSpan Health infectious diseases physician. “Hopefully, it’s not as high as what we saw with omicron.”

Curley added, “I think the thought of eradicating this virus is probably long gone.”

Dr. John Goldman, an infectious diseases physician at UPMC, agreed, saying he believed the COVID-19 pandemic is likely transitioning from being a pandemic to endemic.

An epidemic is a disease that affects many people in a community or region while a pandemic is an epidemic spread over multiple countries.

“I do expect that we will have a yearly Covid season that starts in the fall,” Goldman said.