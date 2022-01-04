Lancaster County’s seven-day COVID-19 case average continues to skyrocket to unprecedented levels, and the rapid uptick appears to be a direct result of the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The rate of new cases reached about 877 cases per day as of Monday, according to data from the state Department of Health. Before this most recent surge, the pandemic peak had been about 429 cases per day in December 2020.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, Omicron accounted for 93.8% of new COVID-19 cases in a federally-designated region that includes Pennsylvania, four other mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, about 81% of a sample of 260 positive COVID-19 tests analyzed at Lancaster General Hospital’s testing lab between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 had the gene detection pattern suggestive of the Omicron variant, wrote Marcie Brody, a hospital spokesperson, in an email.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County remained near record levels, with 192 patients reported in area hospitals on Tuesday after the county recorded its highest tally of 193 on Monday, according to Department of Health data.

The unvaccinated continue to drive up hospitalization numbers in the county, comprising nearly 4 in 5 of the 122 total COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General – the county’s largest hospital – and all but four of its patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

It is unclear, though, how many new hospitalizations are being caused by the Omicron variant – thought to be milder than previous strains of the virus – and those due to the older Delta variant. The county’s three area hospitals – UPMC Lititz, WellSpan Ephrata and LGH – were unable to provide specific breakdowns of hospitalizations by variant.

Genomic sequencing is required to detect and track variants and almost always is used by scientists and researchers to survey large populations rather than in clinical settings. But the Delta and Omicron variants respond to separate medications, meaning hospitals not being able to detect the strains in patients further complicates treating the latest surge of hospitalizations, the New York Times reported.

The county has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths through the first four days of January, according to data from the county coroner’s office. Deaths are likely to increase following the recent increase in hospitalizations. December 2021 saw 133 people in the county die from COVID-19, making it the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic.

The county coroner does not test for which variant someone who died from COVID-19 had.

More than 2,600 people received their first COVID-19 vaccines and about 1,440 became fully vaccinated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, according to the state data. As of Dec. 31, 64.7% of eligible county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.6% were fully vaccinated.

About 36.5% of county residents who are fully vaccinated have received their COVID-19 booster shots, according to the state data.