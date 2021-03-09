Almost a year since Pennsylvania was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, upending countless lives, Lancaster County marks a milestone – its mass vaccination center is opening.
The mission of the new Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, located in the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, is to “protect, educate and serve our community,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director and chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.
That task will begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. when the first of about 500 people will be vaccinated as part of a “soft opening.”
“This center represents, for us, a sign of hope,” Ripchinski said.
With an ultimate goal of administering about 6,000 vaccines every day, the site will eventually be able to administer a new inoculation every six seconds, according to Vanessa Felty, vaccination unit leader.
Collaborative effort
The vaccination center came as a result of a public-private partnership between the county government, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, UPMC, WellSpan Health and Lancaster City & County Medical Society.
The collaboration, according to Lancaster County Commissioner Chair Josh Parsons, is a unique project in Pennsylvania.
“It’s not happening anywhere else in the Commonwealth that I’m aware of,” Parsons said. “We’re excited to see it come together and we think this is what people have wanted.”
Lancaster County has undertaken large projects before, Parsons said, though nothing similar to the new clinic.
Though Wednesday's opening will be small, the number of people served will ramp up heading into the weekend, when more than 1,000 vaccines will be administered every day, according to Ripchinski.
How to register
Registration for appointments at the site opened Monday, and about 33,000 applications had already been submitted to schedule appointments by noon Tuesday, Ripchinski said. More than 1,600 invitations have already been sent out to individuals who had been selected to receive the vaccine.
“We’re still orienting,” Ripchinski said. “The initial intention for this week was a pilot week, and that is still our intention.”
People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register, a person needs to provide demographic details, medical history — including COVID-19 history — and contact information. When a vaccination slot is available, an email prompt will be sent with instructions to schedule an appointment through the website.
Slow start
The volume of vaccines administered daily is expected to increase later into the spring, though an exact date when the site could reach peak activity was not provided.
The center’s initial 500 patients Wednesday were randomly selected from a pool of applicants who have qualified for Phase 1A vaccine eligibility.
Though the vaccination center is operated in Lancaster County, appointments can essentially be made by anyone. At the end of the day, Ripchinski noted, the vaccines are supplied by the federal government.
“We’re doing the best we can to figure out ways to make it easier for Lancaster County to get their vaccinations done,” he said, “but we’re working together with the Department of Health to make sure we’re following all of the requirements and guidelines for distributing the vaccine across the Commonwealth.”
5,000 doses
An initial 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the site on Tuesday morning from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which handled this first shipment as the site had just recently been approved to receive its own weekly allocation directly from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
LGH will continue receiving its supply of vaccines separately from the doses sent to the site.
The site is prepared to handle the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which Ripchinksi said are all equally effective in terms of reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
“That’s the biggest priority: to get vaccines into arms in the community,” he said.
‘People flow’
The 100,000-square-foot vaccination center was optimized to help facilitate as many people as possible in a short amount of time, according to a spokesperson with Rock Lititz, which helped prepare the site over the course of about two weeks.
“It was all designed around people flow,” said Tricia Fackler, deputy site director.
“We’re trying to do a one-stop shop, so we’re moving folks as little as possible throughout the process.”
The center’s opening comes at a time for optimism, Ripchinski said.
“We’re starting to see the infections reduced,” he said. “We’re excited about that, but we know we have a long way to go over the next few spring months. We’re hoping to get as much vaccines into arms as quickly as possible.”
“This is an extremely exciting day,” Ripchinski said. “This center really represents hope.”