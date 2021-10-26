October has replaced September as the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lancaster County since February, with 59 people dying from the virus so far, according to the county coroner’s office. Only January and February had more deaths this year.

Hospitalizations continue to hover near or above 100, as they have since mid-September, averaging 111 over the seven days ended Sept. 26, according to data from the state Department of Health. The number of patients on ventilators dipped to 16 after reaching its 2021 high of 21 on Oct. 19.

Of the 115 people hospitalized in the county, 76 patients are at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital. Approximately 83 percent of LGH’s COVID-19 patients -- and all of its COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators -- are unvaccinated, according to data from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the county has hit the lowest point of its vaccination campaign since shots became widely available, with just 1,434 people receiving their first doses and 1,161 becoming fully vaccinated last week. The weekly number for new people becoming fully vaccinated has not dipped that low since early January.

As of Oct. 22, some 57.7 percent of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated, while 62.1 percent had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.

Despite the dip in the pace of new vaccinations, the number of people receiving their COVID-19 boosters has held constant at more than 3,200 a week for the past three weeks. That brings the total number of residents with additional shots up to nearly 16,000, according to the state data.

Booster shots are currently available to Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine recipients 65 years or older, adults working or living in high-risk settings, and those who are immunocompromised, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if it has been at least six months since their initial series. Adult Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get a booster two or more months after their initial dose.

Nationwide, the daily rate of new COVID-19 cases has decreased by 57 percent since peaking on Sept. 1, driven by large declines in cases in the South, according to the New York Times. Lancaster County’s seven-day daily case average had dipped to approximately 174 as of Oct. 25, which is well below its recent peak of nearly 251 on Oct. 8. But it remains similar to case levels in early September.