A new health care program impacting thousands of Lancaster County seniors started Jan. 1, and so far no major problems have been reported with the rollout here.
That’s according to two organizations representing hundreds of nursing homes.
Lancaster is in the third, last and largest wave of Pennsylvania counties to start Community HealthChoices, which debuted in 2018 in Pittsburgh and 2019 in Philadelphia.
It coordinates care that used to be handled separately by health and long-term care programs, aiming to serve more people in their homes rather than in facilities.
It covers Medicaid enrollees — mostly those dually enrolled in Medicare, but also those with waivers for at-home support because of age or physical disabilities, or younger people in nursing homes.
Lancaster County has 10,318 people in the program, according to the Department of Human Services.
The plans are required to continue services through existing providers for six months, so the transition will enter a second stage this summer.
Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, said the start “has raised no significant concerns to date.”
And Shayna Varner, spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said it’s still “very early in the rollout process.”
However, both have long said Medicaid reimbursement for many nursing home residents not keeping up with rising health care costs is straining the industry, and Marles said the transition “has added yet another layer of unfunded administrative burden.”
Participants were given a choice between three managed care organizations, and those who didn’t choose were assigned one. About 41% of Lancaster enrollees chose plans, according to the department.
Maggi Mumma, spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services, said across the 13-county zone including Lancaster, 40% selected plans.
Across the region, she said, 40% of program participants are in AmeriHealth Caritas, 33% in UPMC Community HealthChoices, and 27% in PA Health & Wellness.
The number of people each managed care organization is serving in the region is as follows, according to Mumma: 26,802 for AmeriHealth; 22,166 for UPMC; and 18,565 for PA Health.
Issues and service interruptions in the rollout have been minimal, she said, and the department would like to remind participants that they do not need to select a new primary care physician or other doctors they see through Medicare.