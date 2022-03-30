The newly created Lancaster County health advisory council will meet Friday to discuss public health threats in the county as Pennsylvania and the nation head into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Lancaster County has surpassed 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, according to county coroner data.

Friday’s meeting marks the council’s second, with members getting an introduction to county government on March 4, according to the agenda.

Friday’s agenda had not been posted by press time on Tuesday.

Of Pennsylvania’s seven most populous counties — excluding Lancaster — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia all have local health departments, while Delaware is in the process of launching one.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons voted to form the health advisory council in October. Commissioner Craig Lehman, who has since stepped down from his role, opposed the council saying the council would not be independent of political forces.

“Ask yourself the question if you only want elected officials to be telling you what’s happening in an emergency,” Lehman, a democrat, said in October prior to the party-line vote.

Each of the county’s four major health systems have a presence on the nine-member council, which also includes a local school superintendent, two municipal officials, a hospice physician and a counselor for people without health insurance.

While county commissioners received 30 applications for the all-volunteer council, four vacancies remain. Violet De Stefano, the advisory council coordinator, has said applications are being accepted on a rolling basis.

D’Agostino, who proposed the advisory council, said it was a workaround to the 1951 Local Public Health Administration Law, which authorizes the creation of local health departments in Pennsylvania.

D’Agostino and Parsons said they feared losing decision-making control if the county formed a local health department and that it would duplicate costly services.

“Under the (1951) law, once a Board of Health is established there is no local oversight as the Board of Health would have almost complete autonomy,” D’Agostino said in October.

The advisory council stops short of what county leaders, organizations and health officials have called on for decades: the creation of a local health department. The need for real-time data in the COVID-19 pandemic is partly the reason for the renewed calls because the Pennsylvania Department of Health only releases certain types of data to a local health department.

The proposal for a health advisory council followed Manheim Township and Lancaster City Council approving resolutions in support of a health department that called on Lancaster County commissioners to create one.