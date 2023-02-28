One of the most ambitious projects to boost public health in Lancaster County by revising the use of already developed land will begin to blossom this year.

The proposed route of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway stretches 12 miles — from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Suburban Pavilion in the west to Leola in the east. It will follow a mix of trails, dedicated bike lanes and a small section of boardwalk over the Conestoga River beneath the Stone Arch Bridge on East Walnut Street.

The trail was first announced in 2014. Technically, some of it is already complete. An existing 1.5-mile section of protected bike lane along Walnut Street in Lancaster city carries the trail westbound through the city. And new sections of the trail are scheduled to open in the next 12 months.

Health-development connection

In creating and advancing the pathway, planners and elected officials across several municipalities took a good deal of motivation from stark statistics about health and recreation access in the county.

The state Department of Health says 60% of adults, 40% of teens and 36% of children in Lancaster County are considered overweight or obese.

“Part of that is that there is not direct access to safe places for people and families to exercise and recreate,” says Mike Domin, principal planner with the Lancaster County Planning Commission. “We have a population of 235,000 in the Lancaster metro area, and they really don’t have direct access to a long-distance recreation trail.”

The relationship between development and public health, and the need to revise older development that may not have grasped this connection, is among the reasons LG Health plans to open a trailhead at its pavilion in spring 2024, where a future section of the pathway is proposed. Nearby, plans call for the pathway to connect with the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Greenway, a 2.5-mile multi-use trail which recently began construction.

“Having convenient access to places for physical activity, such as parks and trails, encourages community residents to participate in physical activity, and to do so more often. Residents are also more likely to walk when they feel protected from traffic and safe from crime and hazards.” LG Health spokesperson Marcie Brody said in an email.

Safety and transportation roles

Adriana Atencio, director of The Common Wheel, a nonprofit which promotes cycling in the Lancaster area, says that the design of the city’s streets encourage high speeds at the expense of residents’ safety.

“We keep seeing that our city is ranked one of the best places to live, however our streets are treated as if they are still highways. We can barely cross them without taking our life into our hands,” Atencio says.

The City of Lancaster has made improving the safety of its streets a priority. In 2020, the city adopted a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030 by redesigning the most dangerous intersections and roadways in the city.

Atencio says there is still much work to be done, but projects like the pathway are a good start. She also believes that drivers should support them because they mean more people on bikes, and less traffic on the roads.

“Any project that allows people to adopt alternative forms of transportation as their main form of transportation is one that should be supported and applauded,” she says.

Due to the large number of residents and employers in the area, supporters believe that the trail will be used by people commuting to work. LG Health foresees employees from the city commuting to its suburban pavilion on the western end of the trail. And through the Walnut Street extension, workers could commute to employers in Greenfield and Leola.

“We think it will be a utilitarian commuter opportunity as well as a recreation opportunity. We hope to serve both those areas,” says Ralph Hutchison, East Lampeter Township manager.

When the first sections open, they will be relatively short and disconnected. But past projects have demonstrated that support for trails builds after one section opens.

“Once people see something on the ground, and enjoy it, it has this contagious effect,” Domin says.

More from Progress 2023