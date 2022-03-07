A new, 129-bed, acute-care hospital and a renovated emergency department that is expected to nearly double its capacity are expected to serve Lancaster County residents before the year’s end.

Here’s the nitty gritty:

Lancaster General Hospital

For roughly the past 13 months, the downtown Lancaster hospital has been undergoing work for its 40,000-square-foot, $182.5 million trauma and emergency department expansion.

Currently under construction, the emergency department entrance on Duke Street has temporarily moved to Lime Street.

That will change in September when the expansion is expected to be completed.

Then, the hospital’s existing emergency department space will undergo a renovation that will nearly double its capacity once completed in 18 months.

Originally designed to accommodate 90,000 annual visits, the emergency department was last renovated in 2003.

With both the expansion and renovation in place in spring 2024, the emergency department will be able to treat 140,000 patients annually with 95 beds.

“The project is one of the largest investments in facilities and technology in LG Health’s history,” John Lines, a Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokesperson, said in an email. LG Health is the health system that operates the hospital.

As part of the project, the hospital is also revamping its food service department with expanded storage and refrigeration and a restaurant-style production kitchen that allows for locally sourced menu options for patients, visitors and staff.

Originally, the expansion project was to be completed by December but is now set to open in April.

Project costs are included with the emergency department overhaul.

“The dining offerings will emphasize healthful eating and wellness, as well as to promote a sense of community through upgraded seating areas,” Lines said. “Demand for meals is projected to increase by 20% as a result of the expansion, necessitating a food-prep design featuring multiple stations that flex production based on daily demand.”

And this summer, LG Health anticipates offering proton therapies — believed to the be the first in central Pennsylvania — at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township.

Penn State Lancaster Medical Center

Penn State Health is constructing a $375 million, 129-bed medical center in East Hempfield Township that, once opened, will mean Lancaster County residents will have four hospital choices in the county.

Built with some flexibility, the health system will also be able to add an additional 24 beds when volume warrants an increase.

The hospital — which at full capacity will employ 900, mostly patient facing, staff — is expected to open this fall.

Given the difficulty recruiting health care workers, the health system began recruiting efforts about 18 months ago, Deborah Addo, Penn State Health president and chief operating officer, told LNP | LancasterOnline recently.

“Penn State Health is now hiring and utilizing future Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center staff to fill some positions at our other facilities,” Scott Gilbert, a Penn State Health spokesperson, said in an email. “This hiring practice gives staff the chance to learn the processes and systems on which the new hospital will operate before they step into the physical space in East Hempfield Township, allowing for faster orientation.”

While the employee search is underway, it’s unclear what percentage have already been hired. Gilbert did not directly respond to this inquiry.

Also coming from Penn State Heath to the county this year is a new, $11.2 million pediatric outpatient center in the former Toys R Us store on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 in Manheim Township.

The 47,000-square-foot center, which will employ about 40 people, is expected to offer high-level pediatric care without having to leave the county.

And, the Hershey-based system also recently paid $2.4 million for about 3 acres near routes 30 and 222 in Manheim Township, for a three-story, 56,000-square-foot office building with 200-plus parking spaces.