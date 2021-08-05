The Lead Free Promise Project has released a one-stop online resource guide to help the families of the nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania children poisoned by lead each year navigate what can be a complex remediation and treatment process.

The resource connects health care providers and families of poisoned kids with the services they need.

It comes at a key time as medical authorities are concerned that the pandemic may have caused a spike in lead poisoning in children and a Lancaster County hospital reported two severe cases.

“This resource guide is life-changing, and my only wish is that I had this earlier to help streamline care for hurting families,” Saumya Ayyagari, Public Health Nurse Home Visitor at Philadelphia Nurse-Family Partnership said in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind, the toolkit, at www.paleadfree.org, includes — among other things — a 10-step checklist for primary care providers; contacts for lead inspection companies that accept Medicaid and CHIP; and information that connects low-income families with the 22 remediation programs across Pennsylvania.

Formed to end lead paint poisoning in Pennsylvania, the Lead Free Promise Project is a coalition of nearly 40 organizations that includes the city of Lancaster and Franklin & Marshall College.

A longstanding issue locally

Lead poisoning has been a longstanding issue in Lancaster County with roughly half of homes having been built before 1978, when lead-based paints were banned.

“I think what’s critical to know is that lead poisoning is entirely preventable,” said Dr. Jeffrey R. Martin, chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Martin added, “As a physician, the prescription I need to write families to protect their babies from being poisoned is a home free of lead hazards to begin with.”

No lead blood level is considered safe.

Exposure is more dangerous for children, whose growing bodies absorb more lead than adults. In children, lead exposure can result in lower IQs, an inability to pay attention and poorer academic achievement.

Because the damage is irreversible, prevention IS widely considered the best lead poisoning treatment.

Lead is fairly ubiquitous, found naturally in soil, older water pipes, even in imported candy and toys. But the most common source for lead poisoning is in homes built before 1978.

While lead poisoning can be detected with a simple blood test, only about 20% of Pennsylvania children are tested each year.

Experts fear the COVID-19 pandemic will exacerbate the problem given many parents skipped routine checkups and school children were, essentially, shut-in during the prolonged shutdowns.

In June, doctors at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital pediatric unit reported seeing two cases of children with very high blood lead levels. One had 52 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood (μg/dL), and the other child’s blood lead level was 112 μg/dL.

While lead isn't naturally found in human blood, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers 5 μg/dL a level of concern.

For more information or to download the resource guide, visit www.paleadfree.org.