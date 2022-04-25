Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Urgent Care began operating from the first floor of the health system’s Downtown Pavilion on Monday.

The Urgent Care moved from the third floor of the 540 N. Duke St. facility in Lancaster city to provide greater accessibility.

New hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The Urgent Care will continue offering X-ray and lab services.

“Extended hours are available to provide care when your primary-care provider isn’t available, especially nights and weekends, when minor illnesses and injuries often occur,” Amanda Harrison, LG Health Urgent Care interim director of operations, said in a press release.

“Enhanced hours of operation at this location provide a convenient option for patients who don’t require emergency care,” she said.

The new location has six exam rooms.

The Urgent Care is staffed by physicians and advanced practitioners to provide such medical attention as needed for sprains, cuts, burns, infections and flu symptoms or when patients cannot see their primary-care provider.

An appointment is not necessary. Patients, however, may elect to reserve a spot online and receive a text message when it’s time to arrive.

Other Lancaster County LG Health Urgent Care locations include East Hempfield, Ephrata, Mount Joy and Ephrata townships. Locations outside the county include North Cornwall Township in Lebanon County and Sadsbury Township in Chester County.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.lghealthurgentcare.org/.