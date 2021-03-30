Vaccinations are increasing, but so are new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.

The troubling trend is playing out in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, and right here in Lancaster County, where the number of new cases jumped 60% in the past week.

Health officials are concerned that the situation could worsen as restrictions ease and personal behavior loosens while a majority of the population remains unprotected against the contagious disease, which has killed nearly 1,000 Lancaster County residents in the past year.

They are urging Americans to remain vigilant in the use of precautions such as masks, hand washing and social distancing, to prevent the current trend from becoming a full-blown surge.

Let’s take a look at the numbers, which recently began increasing after a steady, months-long decline from December’s peaks.

Lancaster County averaged 197 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the past week – a 60% jump from 123 per day a week earlier, according to data from the state Department of Health. Statewide, the daily average was 4,050 per day, up 34% from 3,033 new cases per day a week earlier.

Hospitalizations have been rising, too, though — like the rate of new cases — they remain far below their December peaks.

The daily average number of COVID-19 patients in Lancaster County hospitals was 41 over the past seven days, up 14% from 36 patients the previous week, the state data shows. Statewide, the average daily patient count jumped 16%, from 1,526 to 1,763.

Deaths, fortunately, have not yet followed the same trend. That could be in part because the most vulnerable people — those older than 65 and people with specific health conditions — received priority for the vaccine. It could also be partly due to the fact that increases in COVID-19 deaths often follow several weeks behind increases in new cases and hospitalizations.

Pennsylvania has been averaging about 28 deaths per day over the past two weeks, down from 39 per day two weeks ago and 65 per day at the start of the month. The March total stands at 1,028, down from 2,360 in February. Total for the pandemic is 25,049.

Lancaster County has had 31 COVID-19 deaths so far in March, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, or an average of one per day. That’s down from 91 deaths, or three per day, in February. The total for the pandemic stands at 975.

As of Tuesday, more than 133,000 Lancaster County's 545,724 residents had been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

That’s 24% of the county’s total population and 31% of the estimated 432,000 adults 16 and older for whom vaccines have so far been approved.