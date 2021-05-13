The pace of new COVID-19 cases and the number of patients hospitalized continue to decline in Lancaster County as the portion of the population protected by vaccines increases.

As of Thursday, more than 55% of the county’s adult population had been at least partially vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

The county is still considered to be at significant risk for transmission of the coronavirus. But the daily number of new COVID-19 cases — and the number of people hospitalized with the disease — are about half of what they were here just three weeks ago, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of health department data.

Over the past week, Lancaster County recorded a daily average of 83 new COVID-19 cases, down from 112 the prior week, 141 two weeks ago and 192 three weeks ago.

There were 85 new cases reported here on Thursday, marking the fifth day in a row that the total was under 100. That hasn’t happened since late October.

Hospitalizations are also trending downward.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the county’s hospitals averaged 50 over the past seven days, down from 61 in the prior week, 81 two weeks ago and 98 three weeks ago.

On Thursday, the hospital count stood at 46, with 10 of those COVID-19 patients in intensive care and nine of them on ventilators.

Deaths, meanwhile, continue to average about one per day here, with 15 reported for the first 12 days of May. That’s a similar pace to the past two months, when there were 30 COVID-19 deaths recorded here in March and 33 in April, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Deaths from COVID-19 sometimes come several weeks after initial infections, so the steady declines in new cases in recent weeks give hope that the pace of deaths, too, will soon start to fall.

The pace of deaths has varied widely during the pandemic, which has claimed 1,024 lives here so far, according Diamantoni. The low point was September, with just 14 deaths But just three months later, the county had its most lethal month, when 207 people died in December.

While local rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are well off their December peak — when we recorded 300 to 400 new cases per day and had as many as 178 patients in the hospital — the current rates are comparable to the pandemic’s initial surge in spring 2020.

Current rates of new COVID-19 cases are actually a bit higher than in spring 2020, though hospitalizations — which peaked at 65 in April 2020 — are now a bit below that level.