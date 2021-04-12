The Pennsylvania National Guard is teaming up with the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition to provide staffing support for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition has announced.

About 40 Guard members will serve in clinical and nonclinical roles beginning this week at the vaccination center, located at the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, according to a news release. Guard members will serve as vaccinators, greeters and registrars, among other roles, but will not be providing administrative oversight or security at the center.

The new partnership is intended to provide a more stable staffing resource that will allow for increased capacity at the center, said Brett Marcy, a spokesperson for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

“Our Guard members are committed to serving their fellow Pennsylvanians by assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Col. Frank Montgomery, director of domestic operations for the Pennsylvania National Guard and a Lancaster resident. “We are happy to be assisting our neighbors here, as well as at several other sites throughout the Commonwealth.”

The Guard team supporting the vaccination center includes medical specialists who are trained to perform tasks like administering injections and general purpose personnel who can perform non-medical tasks, according to the news release.

“We are so grateful to the Pennsylvania National Guard for offering their support and assistance as we continue our efforts to vaccinate our community members as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

“This partnership provides our vaccination center with a stable and reliable staffing resource and will ensure that we can continue to expand our capacity and increase the number of vaccinations we provide daily.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard has been supporting COVID-19 vaccination sites across the commonwealth since mid-March, representing 250,000 vaccine doses, according to the news release.

The vaccination center is already administering about 33,000 vaccines every week, averaging about 5,000 each day, Marcy said. Those figures include about 21,000 first doses and about 12,000 second doses.

The center now has a one-stop registration and scheduling process, according to the news release. Registrants at www.vaccinatelancaster.org will be automatically directed to schedule their appointments rather than waiting for an email invitation. Appointments can also be made by calling 717-588-1020.

About 700 appointments at the vaccination center are available through April 18, and more than 22,000 appointments are available through May 2, Marcy said.