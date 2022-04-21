Nearly three weeks after cranking up his Yamaha adventure bike in San Luis Obispo, California, Charles “Chaz” Nickerson is set to roll into Lancaster County five decades after his last visit to Amish country.

His Lancaster County stop on Friday is one of roughly 34 in memory of his mom and dad who died of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, respectively, three months apart in 2018.

The last time Nickerson was in Lancaster County was in 1973, when his family did a cross-county trek in a station wagon visiting multiple states, including a stop here for an Amish buggy ride.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Nickerson, 59.

He was inspired by that cross-country road trip after his parents died, reading his mother’s journal about their excursions when he was 10 years old. This tour is a way of reliving that trip, Nickerson said.

Before he finishes his 45-day tour, Nickerson will have ridden about 10,000 miles and journeyed through 24 states.

The cross-country motorcycle ride is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual “Longest Day” fundraiser, which honors those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

To date, Nickerson has raised about $1,300. But the life-long motorcycle enthusiast said he expects to best that total once his ride is done.

Last year, Lancaster County residents raised about $30,000 for the Longest Day event, according to the Alzheimer's Association-Greater PA Chapter.

“It’s an epidemic,” said Frances M. Gibbons, director of development for the chapter, noting there is no cure for the disease. “That’s why we fight to fundraise.”

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's.

One in three seniors dies of Alzheimer’s or another dementia, which kill more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s deaths are on the rise in Pennsylvania.

The watershed year in Pennsylvania appears to be 1999.

In the 1990s, Pennsylvania averaged fewer than 1,000 deaths each year. In the decades since, the number of deaths annually rose to more than 3,000. In 2019, the latest year for which there is data from the state Department of Health, Pennsylvania saw 4,151 Alzheimer’s deaths.

Lancaster County has followed this statewide trend.

Three decades ago, Lancaster County averaged about 40 Alzheimer’s deaths a year. In the decade ending in 2019, the average number of deaths annually in Lancaster County had risen sharply to 230.

“It’s amazing how many people have been touched by Alzheimer’s,” Nickerson said in a statement. “It’s a vicious, profound disease that I cannot wait until they find a cure for it.”

To get involved with The Longest Day or to donate, visit alz.org/tld.