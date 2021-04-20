Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Lancaster County, and the number of patients being treated for the virus in local facilities has surpassed 100 for the first time since Feb. 2.

According to the state Department of Health, the county had 106 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from a 2021 low of 25 on March 6. Fifteen patients were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators. There were six adult ICU beds available in the county.

The rise in hospitalizations has followed a recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, which have climbed even as a growing number of local residents are being protected through vaccinations. As of Tuesday, at least 46% of the county’s adult population — or 200,000 people — had been partially or fully protected with vaccines.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations comes as the coronavirus and its highly contagious variants continue to spread among the shrinking pool of unvaccinated people, and as state restrictions have loosened on bars, restaurants, sports and other activities.

State officials have given no indications they will return to tighter restrictions, and health experts have urged the public to remain vigilant with precautions such as masks and social distancing.

Over the past two weeks, the county has averaged 193 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from 180 two weeks earlier. In the month of March, the daily average was 135.

Today's count of 106 hospitalized patients is well below the peak of 178 in December, but it is well above the levels seen here during the pandemic's initial surge a year ago.

And just as increasing hospitalizations usually follow rising numbers of new cases, the pace of deaths has also started to show signs of increase again in Lancaster County and statewide.

The county recorded five new deaths on Monday, which was the highest daily figure since Feb. 18 and it brought the pandemic’s total to 997 here. Pennsylvania reported 79 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, it’s highest one-day total since Feb. 28.