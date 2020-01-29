Lancaster County's air quality is the worst in Pennsylvania, according to a new report.

Issued by PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group, the report shows how many days air quality monitors reported elevated levels of two types of air pollution in 2018.

Lancaster had more days when one or both levels were elevated than any other area in the state, the report shows. The Harrisburg-Carlisle and Lebanon areas ranked second and third.

Here are key things to know about the report and air quality.

What kinds of air pollution were measured?

Ozone, which in its visible form is called smog, and particulate matter, which is also called soot.

Which is the biggest problem here?

We ranked worse in soot.

What were the numbers?

The report shows that one or both levels were elevated on 119 days in Lancaster County — almost a third of the year — with 105 days for soot and 36 days for smog.

The overall elevated days and soot days here were both the highest in Pennsylvania. The number of overall elevated days here also exceeded the count in larger East Coast metropolitan areas such as New York and Washington D.C.

On ozone, four Pennsylvania areas matched Lancaster and four had higher scores, with the cross-state Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area leading at 43 days.

Is that a change since the last report?

Yes, a positive one. That report was for 2016, and for Lancaster County showed 179 days when one or both levels were elevated — 168 for soot and 46 for smog. As in the new report, Lancaster led the state in number of overall and soot days.

Nationwide, the report’s authors said, their data was “not robust enough to indicate a long-term trend in air quality.” But in combination with analysis from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “it suggests progress on air quality has stalled,” the authors added,

In a prepared statement, PennEnvironment said that the federal government “is further endangering air quality by dismantling protections under the Clean Air Act such as California's clean car standards, which Pennsylvania had joined.”

What do other assessments say?

The American Lung Association issues a report annually but uses three-year time spans. Its most recent update, in April 2019, covered 2015-2017 and showed that Lancaster County and the Johnstown area were tied for the 15th worst particle pollution in the country.

Overall, that report showed considerable improvement over the last two decades, due in part to federal efforts to bring down emissions from power plants and industrial boilers, but plenty of remaining reason for concern, including an uptick in smog.

How does this relate to air quality action days?

Both are based on an Air Quality Index scale color-coded from green to red.

The report counts yellow through red; yellow equals “moderate” air quality, and officials say those who are extremely sensitive to air pollution may wish to limit outdoor exertion on those days.

The bar for air quality action days is higher; the state department of environmental protection declares them only when forecasts predict pollution will hit or exceed orange, which is described as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and means sensitive people should limit outdoor exertion.

The most recent air quality action day for this area was Friday. A record of past forecasts shows that was the first time orange has been predicted for the Susquehanna Valley area this year. Last year, only two days were expected to hit that level.

Why is our air quality bad?

LNP | LancasterOnline did a deep dive into this in June 2018 that you can read here.

In summary, it said: “Some sources of the pollution are no fault of our own, as bad air drifts eastward into Lancaster County from power plants and metropolitan areas upwind. But, certainly, the county is not blameless and generates plenty of its own foul air, from industries, power plants, homes and agriculture.”

Why does it matter?

Air pollution affects health.

“Most people understand that air pollution can increase the risk and incidence of asthma and other breathing problems. These risks are especially significant in our most vulnerable populations — our children and our elderly,” Kelly Kuhns, chair of Millersville University's nursing department and member of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, said in a prepared statement.

Previous reporting on this report