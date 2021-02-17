Roughly 100,000 Pennsylvanians will either not receive or will have their second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination rescheduled because of what state health officials described Wednesday as “a perfect storm of circumstances.”

The mistake stemmed from an undisclosed number of providers using Moderna vaccine doses reserved for second doses as the first doses.

Despite repeated questions during a press conference Wednesday, state Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not disclose which providers had “inadvertently” done so, while she said the solution was greater communication and transparency.

Beam said the mix-up began in January and became compounded over the ensuing weeks to the point that the number of doses nearly equals the state’s entire allotment this week.

“This situation is a stark reminder that there is not enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible to get it,” Beam said.

While short on details, Beam said Pennsylvanians will have access to their second dose within the 42 days of the first administration.

The Pfizer vaccine was not affected by this.