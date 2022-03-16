A free and open to the public COVID-19 vaccination clinic is today from 1 to 4 p.m. at Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center, 21 S George St.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event organizer is the South Central Task Force Medical Reserve Corp., which was awarded a grant to hold roughly 17 vaccination clinics, said Duane Hagelgans, a spokesperson for the task force.

“While many of us have already been vaccinated, there are still many who need a first, second or even booster shot,” Greg Noll, the task force’s senior planning specialist, said in a news release.

Noll added, “This opportunity to provide vaccines for the students, faculty and staff of Millersville, along with the entire community, is a great partnership.”

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic.

The task force’s Medical Reserve Corp has volunteered to assist in the vaccination campaign throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

While COVID-19 infections have declined dramatically since the omicron surge receded in February, Lancaster is still seeing cases. The seven day average for new cases on Tuesday was 21, according to state health department data. Across Pennsylvania the seven-day average was 762.

The task force collaborates with the private and public sector to create regional solutions for emergency preparedness. The South Central task force is comprised of the following nine counties: Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York.

For more on the task force, visit https://www.sctfpa.org/.