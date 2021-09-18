Dr. Kenneth Brown — who wrote the Merck & Co. research protocols to study ivermectin as a treatment for river blindness — was ecstatic to learn the drug inhibited the SARS CoV-2 virus in the laboratory.

“Everyone would like to have a cure,” said Brown, who is 85 and retired in Lititz.

This was last year, before Americans had become numb to an ever-rising death toll. Before the first shots “of hope” and the clinical trials for vaccines. Before much of the country — still shuttered to slow viral transmission — had even reopened.

His joy, though, was short lived.

The reason?

While ivermectin does impede COVID-19, the dose to achieve this far exceeds what’s considered safe.

“It is a danger to trust the dream we wish for rather than the science we have,” Brown said. “Ivermectin is a gift, not magic and not a panacea.”

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat river blindness, intestinal roundworm infections and head lice in humans. It’s also used to de-worm pets and livestock.

Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global quest to repurpose existing medications, ivermectin has emerged as a “cure,” touted by those desperate for a cure and willing to bypass evidence of safety collected through traditional scientific studies.

‘It’s not a treatment’

Federal agencies, medical associations and even the Australian researchers who discovered ivermectin inhibits SARS CoV-2, however, have all cautioned against using it to treat COVID-19.

“[T]he potential repurposing plausibility if any is at present not very likely,” the study’s authors wrote, “because the antiviral concentrations would be attainable only after massive overdose.”

But the warnings have done little to quell the interest.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prescriptions for ivermectin skyrocketed across the United States in January from an average of 3,600 per week from March 16, 2019, to March, 13, 2020, to a peak of 39,000 in the week ending Jan. 8. And so, too, have calls to poison control centers.

Interest is so widespread it’s surfaced in the courts.

An Ohio judge earlier this month overturned an emergency order requiring a hospital administer ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient; an order that had been granted despite warnings from the federal Food and Drug Administration, CDC and American Medical Association. In overturning the order, Judge Michael A. Oster Jr. wrote “judges are not doctors or nurses” and that ivermectin “has not been shown to be effective at this juncture.”

“It’s not a treatment that we’re using now,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer. “We’re going to keep sticking to the science.”

‘We want to celebrate ivermectin for what it’s done’

Brown is proud of his association with ivermectin.

More than 4 billion doses of ivermectin (renamed Mectizan) have been administered globally in the effort to eliminate river blindness, the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide.

Historically, river blindness — transmitted by the bites of black flies that breed near rivers and streams — is prevalent in 36 countries in Africa, Latin America and Yemen.

Brown saw firsthand in west Africa the miracle at work, often administered by local townspeople — who could neither read nor write — trained through Merck’s donation program.

“We want to celebrate Ivermectin for what it’s done around the world,” said Polly Ann Brown, Brown’s wife.

‘No social media can be reliably accurate ‘

Brown tracks questionable claims about medicines as a retirement job.

The questionable claims around ivermectin are a classic good versus evil theory intended, according to the misguided belief, to keep the drug out of the public’s hands.

The main thrust of many pushing the use of ivermectin goes something like this: Big pharma doesn’t want the public to use ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure because the pharmaceutical companies don’t make vast sums of money on what is, essentially in the U.S., a horse dewormer.

Billions of people — they will argue — have taken the drug safely.

What they don’t say, or don’t know, is that ivermectin has been administered billions of times. But because ivermectin is not a one-and-done treatment (it has to be administered once annually) that’s an exaggeration.

And while it's been used for decades, there are no established safety protocols for its use as a COVID-19 treatment.

The way Brown sees it, the affection for ivermectin rather than one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. reveals an anti-science bias.

Brown’s advice?

“Don’t get your information or medical advice from Facebook or Instagram,” Brown said. “No social media can be reliably accurate.”