The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will hold an open-to-the-public “Lunch and Learn” webinar on the Plain community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at noon Monday.

The one-hour lecture will focus on the role misinformation has exacerbated the pandemic as well as touch on contextual factors within the insular religious community.

“This is like a huge historical moment that’s happening,” said Savannah Eklund, the Columbia University undergrad student in New York City who conducted the research as a part of a summer internship with the museum.

Eklund, who is from Lancaster County, had originally planned to conduct her research on the interplay between traditional medicine and the Amish and Mennonite communities. She switched gears, though, hoping to find data illustrating the community’s response to COVID-19.

But the data — Eklund said — was difficult to come by.

In March, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that as many as 90% of Plain families in Lancaster County have had at least one family member infected with COVID-19, leading many in this religious enclave to believe they had achieved herd immunity.

Public health officials and epidemiologists have not disputed the widespread outbreak described by many in the community, which makes up roughly 8% of Lancaster County.

What Eklund discovered instead was how the COVID-19 misinformation machine that spun conspiracy theories in the wider public also resonated and divided many in the Plain community.

“I think a lot of the conspiracies going around have been well positioned to impact the Amish community,” Eklund said.

Eklund spent much of the summer reviewing Amish publications through an internship funded by WellSpan Health.

“I think it shows that a lot of our discourse is permeating their society,” Eklund said.

The webinar is the second in an ongoing series and is open to the public by donation, the minimum is $1. Proceeds go to benefit the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum.

Last month’s topic hit on plagues throughout history.

Established in 1982, the museum was created to preserve Lancaster’s medical heritage through exhibits, education and research. The museum boasts more than 13,000 pieces ranging from medical tools and equipment to early medical texts, according to Kim Jovinelli, the museum’s executive director.

To register, go to lmhmlunchandlearn2.eventbrite.com.