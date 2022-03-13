Loved ones of those lost to COVID-19 share memories, sorrow

As hospital loading docks erupted into cheers last year with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines and health care workers rolled up their sleeves for the first shots of hope, few imagined the pandemic would stretch into year three.

March 18 marks two years since the first two cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania saw its first death.

For all the upheaval the novel coronavirus ushered in with economic shutdowns, school closures and layoffs, fewer than 20% of county residents — according to state health department data — have tested positive for COVID-19. But as family and friends can attest, the pathogen has touched more than those who simply test positive.

Daily infection and fatality counts may indicate the extent of the virus’ grip on day-to-day life but can obscure the human misery and the lives lost.

Lives like Anna S. Stauffer, a licensed practical nurse who worked at Reading Hospital. She was the first COVID-19 fatality in Lancaster County.

Stauffer enjoyed sewing. Her quilts and comforters were used for relief work by the Mennonite Central Committee and other projects.

“She was just a gift in many ways,” the Rev. Brian Martin, Stauffer’s pastor at Weaverland Mennonite Church, has said.

Stauffer, 83, died on March 26, 2020.

The pathogen has claimed more than 1,600 county residents since.

The youngest victim of the virus was Joshua Merritt, a 25-year-old man on a ventilator at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation (now Lancaster Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center) in Lancaster Township because of health-related brain damage.

The virus also has killed more than a dozen centenarians, the oldest of whom was Grace McCoy, of Ephrata, who died on Oct. 11, 2021.

A nursing graduate who spent her life as a wife and mother, McCoy enjoyed summers fishing in Canada, according to her obituary. She was fond of telling friends and acquaintances alike what a marvel it was to see the first car and television and to have lived through two world wars and the Great Depression.

She was 108 years old.

The county’s COVID-19 victims were as diverse as the lives they lived.

They served presidents, attended Ivy League schools and fought in Vietnam. They were teachers, direct care workers and farmers.

And, sometimes — like Joseph and Eleanor Piascinksi, of West Lampeter Township —they were soulmates who met in kindergarten, married 61 years and died of COVID-19 five days apart.

The Piascinksis died just before Christmas in 2020.

The emotional reckoning, though, extends beyond the death toll.

For an untold number of COVID-19 patients — like Kyle Schlinkman — recovery remains elusive.

An estimated 30% of survivors experience at least one COVID-19 symptom a month or longer after diagnosis, a phenomenon called “long COVID.” Schlinkman, a licensed practical nurse in East Donegal Township, still struggles to breathe, even with constant oxygen, and keeping food down more than a year after being diagnosed is a life-threatening challenge.

Some of the histories of those who have died have graced LNP | LancasterOnline’s obituary pages and others in news stories. They were our neighbors, our friends, our family.

Here are some of their stories.

DeAndra Brown, the life of the party

DeAndra “Dee” Brown had a knack for making homemade bread that tasted like cake.

She was a bit of a character, convincing her grandkids once that the ginger ale and grape juice she had plied them with during a special New Year’s Eve party just for them was wine.

Family fondly remember Brown’s sense of humor, something her daughter said she maintained even after a life-altering car accident in the ’80s left her disabled and unable to work. A drunk driver struck the vehicle she was driving.

The decades that followed for Brown — a single mother of four — would be tough, lean years.

“Even with all of this, it didn’t break her spirit,” said Paige Bannister, Brown’s daughter.

While Brown died of COVID-19 on April 15, 2020, it would be months before the family would know the cause of death.

Brown — who called the ManorCare in Lancaster home — was 77.

Brown, her daughter said, was the life of the party. Someone who had a good sense of humor but knew when a moment called for seriousness. She was intelligent and could give someone a piece of her mind, in a respectful way.

Called to serve, Brown worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse, first in neonatal and then behavioral health care, at Howard Community Hospital (now Community Howard Regional Health) in north central Indiana.

Brown, who is Black, was one of 713 COVID-19-realted fatalities in 2020.

Of the 1,576 county residents who died of COVID-19 in the first two years of the pandemic, roughly 2% were Black, according to Lancaster County coroner data. Black people represent about 5% of the county’s population of 552,984.

The Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster city, said the virus has sent shudders through the Black community.

“We’ve been challenged with COVID on every side,” Forbes said.

Denia Ortiz, beloved by her family

It’s been almost two years since Denia Ortiz died of COVID-19, but for her daughter, Wanda Castillo, it feels like yesterday. Her voice cracks with emotion when she talks about her mother, who was 76 when she died.

“It’s going to be two years on April 12, but we still feel the pain, almost the same way we did when she died. We want to continue living, but it’s not easy. I don’t think that we will ever recover,” Castillo said.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz came to Lancaster city from New York in 2011 to live with her daughter, after Ortiz’s husband died of cancer.

Ortiz was a housewife who made dolls dressed in traditional Dominican attire and souvenirs to sell to gift shops when she lived in the Dominican Republic. The mother of two, who had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, continued making dolls and souvenirs when she came to the U.S.

“But she did it for fun, just to keep herself busy,” Castillo, 51, said.

During a trip to New York in 2020 to visit family and friends, Ortiz, struggling to breathe, ended up in a hospital. Ortiz tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in the hospital, where no one was allowed to visit. Her family stayed connected by phone and video chats.

“She declined quickly so the doctors induced a coma, intubated and put her on a ventilator,” Castillo said.

Castillo was devastated that she wasn’t allowed to be by her mother’s side as her mother’s health deteriorated.

“I didn’t care if I got sick; I just wanted to be there with her, but the hospital wouldn’t allow us to visit,” Castillo, who has tested positive for COVID-19 twice, said.

Ortiz died at 4 a.m. on April 12, 2020 – Easter Sunday – after 12 days in the hospital.

Latinos, who comprise roughly 11% of the county, represent about 5% of the deaths in the first two years of the pandemic, Lancaster County coroner data shows.

The family gathered a few days later for a memorial service after Ortiz’s mother’s body was cremated.

Castillo said her mother’s death became the worst kind of nightmare imaginable.

“There are days I can’t even get out of the house. I’m taking it one day at a time because I still feel guilty for not being able to be there with her. She was my everything,” she said.

“There is definitely an emptiness most days, and not being there with her at the very end will haunt me for a long time,” Castillo said.

Anita Marie Clippinger-Auker, “Neat”

Anita Marie Clippinger-Auker spent more than three decades working as a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes providing direct care to some of Pennsylvanian’s most vulnerable residents.

A cat lover and member of Steelers Nation — as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan she favored black and gold fan gear — to her family she was “Neat,” a shortened term of endearment for Anita.

She died struggling to breathe on Dec. 20, 2020, just 17 days before she was to roll up her sleeve and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clippinger-Auker was 60.

With the virus raging through the Gardens at Steven where Clippinger-Auker worked, her older sister said she worried about contracting the virus.

“It was an obligation to her,” Glenda Machia, 63, of Ephrata, said. “She felt like if she didn’t do it, who was going to take care of them.”

Clippinger-Auker — Machia said — contracted COVID-19 at work.

Neighbors and best friends, the two sisters were sickened by the virus at about the same time.

“Glenda pulled through, and Anita didn’t,” said Donald Clippinger, 68, of Three Springs in Huntingdon County.

Clippinger-Auker, the sisters’ older brother, added, “We take this COVID pretty seriously in our family. There’s a lot of people that say there’s nothing to it. I’m here to say that there is.”

Last month, siblings Machia Mary Swartz, of Huntingdon, cleared the leaves littering Clippinger-Auker’s gravesite, replacing the debris with a vase of silk carnations, their sister’s favorite.

“This is my sister, and I don’t have her anymore,” Machia said. “I’m not a big sister anymore and that hurts.”

The sisters described Clippinger-Auker as a good cook - her specialties were monster cookies, beef vegetable soup and red beet eggs - with a “crusty” sense of humor.

In her final days, Clippinger-Auker worked long and many hours at the Gardens at Stevens nursing home, despite her fear of contracting COVID-19.

Going through her belongings after she died, the sisters said they learned more about their younger sibling reading thank you notes from Gardens family members thanking Anita for working with their loved ones in the nursing home.

“It’s still a big, empty hole,” said Swartz, 66.