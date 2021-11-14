Dr. Luminita Tudor vividly recalls the tearful patient in her office the first day WellSpan COVID Care in York opened in mid-May.

“She couldn’t stop crying,” said Tudor, WellSpan COVID Care team leader.

Tudor added, “She just really gripped my heart when I saw her crying.”

The patient, Tudor said, was at her wits end dealing with Long COVID symptoms that included chronic fatigue. She’d feel exhausted, for example, just brushing her teeth.

“This is a novel disease,” said Tudor, noting the disease fascinated her. “We have to approach it differently.”

In the first three weeks of opening, the clinic saw 30 patients.

Initially, researchers believed patients with tenacious COVID-19 symptoms were rare. But emerging studies have begun to reveal a darker side to the daily infection tally: a number of patients continue experiencing symptoms weeks, even months after their diagnosis.

As of Monday, an estimated 467, 000 Pennsylvanians — roughly 19,000 in Lancaster County alone — have what’s called “Long COVID” or post-COVID-19.

The condition is defined as occurring in COVID-19 patients, typically three months after the onset of symptoms that cannot be explained by another diagnosis.

Long COVID patients are known as “long haulers.”

COVID-19 clinics treating Long COVID patents sprung up across the country last year in response to the need. The first clinic in Lancaster County opened in February.

Tudor estimated roughly 90% of the clinic’s patients improve within six months.

‘Luck of the draw for patients’

Since COVID-19 upended daily life more than 18 months ago, the novel coronavirus has killed nearly 32,000 Pennsylvanians and roughly 1,200 in Lancaster County.

The daily fatality counts obscure the growing number of survivors who experience long-lasting medical, psychological and sometimes economic consequences of the pandemic.

While it’s important to note the medical community has not reached a consensus on what a Long COVID diagnosis is, patients frequently report such protracted symptoms as fatigue, chest pain, persistent loss of taste or smell or both, breathing difficulties, cognitive and memory issues, heart problems and joint pain, among others.

Treatment examples include brain games and memory drills; breathing exercises that engage the diaphragm and nutrition advice because many Long COVID patients cannot tolerate large meals.

One of the more novel exercises is related to retraining a patient’s sense of smell, which involves selecting a familiar scent with good associations to sniff twice daily to help the patient recall and then smell the fragrance. Targeting a patient’s ability to smell can often also treat the loss of taste, which is a common COVID-19 symptom that can extend into Long COVID.

“It’s almost the luck of the draw for patients,” said Dr. Taj Rahman, medical director of Pulmonary Medicine at UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, which includes seven hospitals from Lititz to Harrisburg and York County.

Rahman added, “It can manifest in different ways for each patient.”

‘The key thing is we know this population exists’

After an eight-day hospital stay — proning and fighting COVID-19 for each breath — Patty Ford asked her paramedic husband on the ride home, “Did I almost die?”

His answer was as concise as it was startling: “Yes.”

“I haven’t been sick — not even a sniffle — in years,” said Ford, 50, of Manchester Borough in York County. “I thought, without preexisting conditions and being very healthy, that if I were to get COVID, it would be very mild.”

She also would have never thought, when doctors at WellSpan Health discharged her in late January with oxygen that she would — months after her diagnosis — still occasionally struggle to retrieve words and catch her breath.

Since opening, WellSpan COVID Care has received more than 500 patient referrals from across central Pennsylvania.

Ford is among them.

“It is not a Band-Aid or a quick fix at all,” Ford said of Long COVID therapy.

Ford added, “There’s a lot of people that would accept this as the new normal. I just want to get better.”

Having completed the program last month, Ford said she feels she’s on her way to a full recovery.

While it is impossible to know how many Long COVID patients sought this multidisciplinary treatment, local hospitals report having received hundreds of referrals.

All of the major health systems in the county — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, WellSpan Health and UPMC — have post-COVID clinics. These clinics are run by referral and often offer virtual therapies.

Only Penn State Health, which operates medical groups and outpatient centers in Lancaster County, does not have a dedicated post-COVID clinic.

Local health care experts see the emergence of Long COVID treatment clinics as critical to addressing patients’ needs.

“If we don’t address the symptoms now, if we don’t take care of our patients, I’m afraid there’ll be trouble in the future,” said Dr. Tony T. Ton-That, medical director of LG Health’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery and Rehabilitation Therapy Program.

Ton-That added, “The key thing is we know this population exists.”

And for that Ford is thankful.

“I think, ‘Thank God it’s just not me,’” Ford said. “Thank goodness that there are other people that were aware when I got out of the hospital.”