For weeks, Ken Hartenstine searched — without luck — for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for him and his wife. And then he stumbled on the Facebook group Pa CoVID Vaccine Match Maker, which promised to help.

The 65-year-old Hartenstine calls his vaccine hunter an angel.

“She almost did everything but take the shot for us,” Hartenstine said of the vaccine hunter who found the Manheim couple an appointment.

Hartenstine added, “It’s bittersweet because there are still hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who don't have a vaccine yet.”

Until recently, high demand and short supply have created real challenges for getting an appointment for some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. An untold number of Lancastrians, who were unable to find local providers with open appointments, have traveled outside the county, many to Lehigh County hospitals.

Pre-existing medical conditions such as a compromised immune system and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly referred to as COPD, meant the Hartenstines — in addition to their ages — were first in line behind front-line health care workers to receive the vaccine.

Hartenstine and his wife rolled up their sleeves Friday for their second and final vaccine dose. The couple plans to see their grandkids in Cleveland, whom they have not seen in a year.

“We miss having the personal interaction; just being able to touch them and hug them,” said Dianne Hartenstine, 67.

‘We had a year to prepare’

Dozens of Facebook groups have cropped up across the nation to aid eligible patients in finding a vaccine appointment.

Doug Ward, who founded the website VaccineHunter.org, has identified more than 60 groups in 39 states, including VaccinatePA, which was created by a group of tech-savvy University of Pittsburgh students.

“The genesis of the project was more out of the seeing how difficult it was to get an appointment,” said Courtney Sheridan, with VaccinatePA.

Dr. Christine Meyer, an Exton primary-care physician in Chester County, didn’t set out to join a movement. It happened quite by accident.

A snowstorm the first week in February prompted Meyer to close the office and pay her staff to stay home, as is her custom. On this day, though, she asked staff to assist patients with getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Within two hours of putting a plug on the Facebook page for the practice offering help, Meyer said they had received 1,200 emails, crashing the server. This was the precursor to Meyer’s Pa CoVID Vaccine Match Maker.

“This has been such a cluster,” Meyer said of the vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania. “We had a year to prepare for it, so, there’s no excuse.”

To date, 700 volunteer appointment “finders” have helped facilitate more than 14,000 appointments, Meyer said.

“This is a race,” Meyer said. “The variants are changing and they’re taking over. If people don’t get vaccinated fast, we’re gonna get screwed.”

‘Dumb luck’

Janet Campbell, the vaccine hunter who found vaccine appointments for the Hartenstines, chuckled to learn he calls her an angel. (She’s been called a Vaccine Goddess and Vaccine Fairy.)

“It was just kind of dumb luck,” Campbell, of Manheim, said of finding an appointment at Weis Markets in Mount Joy.

Ascribing to luck what many have characterized as an exceedingly frustrating process downplays all the details vaccine hunters have to know to book 180 appointments, as Campbell said she has.

Vaccine hunters describe needing to learn the intricacies of when appointments drop — frequently at midnight — and where, sitting in the wee hours in front of multiple laptops and cell phones, fingers rapidly clicking in search of an opening.

“In the beginning, it looked like the Hunger Games,” Debra West said referring to the dystopian novel in which teens battle to death in a televised competition.

West, who lives in Perkasie Borough in Bucks County, has helped more than 100 people obtain appointments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Lancaster counties, and as far away as New Jersey.

While vaccine availability has allowed hunters like West to take a breath, she said she expects to be busy after April 19, when Gov. Tom Wolf said all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think there’s just a lot of people that still don't have it,” West said.