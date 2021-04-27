Did the Plain community reach herd immunity, following a widespread outbreak last year?

LNP | LancasterOnline Health & Wellness Reporter Nicole C. Brambila discusses the reporting for her story, “Plain in a pandemic” on the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health podcast today at 8 a.m.

“I was fascinated to read Nicole’s story on how COVID-19 has impacted the Plain community in Lancaster County, and I wanted to share what she learned with the listeners of ‘Public Health on Call,’ who might not otherwise learn about the unique struggles the community has faced over the course of the pandemic,” Stephanie Desmon, a podcast co-host, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Debuted in March 2020, the “Public Health on Call” daily podcast has had more than 4 million downloads.

In her March 21 story, Brambila found nine out of 10 Amish and Old Order Mennonite households had at least one family infected with COVID-19. The widespread outbreak has led to a misguided belief among that the Plain had achieved future protection against the novel coronavirus.

To listen to the podcast, visit https://johnshopkinssph.libsyn.com/.